Could Kel’el Ware solve the Sixers’ backup center problem? The 2024 NBA Draft prospect thinks so.

CHICAGO — Standing at 6-foot-11 ¾ with a 230-pound frame, Kel’el Ware has the ideal size to back up Joel Embiid.

But his stature isn’t the only reason why the Indiana center thinks he’s a solid fit for the 76ers and any other NBA team.

“I’m able to space the floor,” Ware said Tuesday at the NBA Draft Combine. “The NBA game is getting to that level where the bigs are not just back to the basket. I’m able to pick-and-pop. I’m able to be a lob threat. I’m able to move my feet. I’m about to defend on the perimeter. That’s why I feel I’m ready.”

There’s a chance the Sixers may trade their first-round pick in June’s NBA draft. However, multiple mock drafts have them selecting the 20-year-old if they keep the selection. And that would be fine for the Arkansas native.

“That would be great to learn from [Embiid], especially since he’s a vet and has been in the league for a while,” Ware said of the possibility of backing up the 2023 MVP. “So if that did happen, I wouldn’t be opposed to that.”

Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks during his lone season with the Hoosiers. That came after averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a freshman at Oregon during the 2022-23 season. His ability to shoot the ball from the outside was one of his biggest improvements since transferring.

He shot 42.5% on college three-pointers this past season after making just 27.3% with the Ducks. Ware credits Indiana coach Mike Woodson for his improved shooting.

“Coach Woodson allowed me to play,” he said, “and trusting me on the court and playing through my mistakes.”

On Monday, Ware displayed his athleticism during the combine testing, finishing the ¾-court sprint in 3.23 seconds. He also made 10 of 25 shots in the 3-Point Star Drill. The 2022 McDonald’s All American will not compete in the five-on-five scrimmages here. He will, however, have meetings with various NBA front office executives and coaches this week in the Windy City.

“It’s just a blessing to be here, especially the hard work I put in to get here,” he said.

Edey’s mission

Zach Edey is out to prove that his game translates to the NBA.

Despite being the two-time national college player of the year, the 7-foot-4 center isn’t projected to be a lottery pick.

Critics have questioned his speed and believe his back-to-the basket playing style is outdated. But Edey made 14 of 25 three-pointers to finish tied for second in the 3-Point Star Drill. He also finished the ¾-court sprint in 3.51 seconds.

“I think it’s a tough thing, obviously, when people want to take down your game when you play a certain way,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I think teams are going to value what I do, like teams are valuing what I do.

“It doesn’t matter what people say. Teams put stock into rebounding. Teams put stock into having strength in the paint, strength and length, all that stuff. People are going to say what they are going to say. But I know who I am, and I know what I’m good at.”

Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this past season as a senior.