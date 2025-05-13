A Jared McCain cameo, a failed FaceTime with Sam Hinkie, and an induction into the Process Hall of Fame? The Sixers lottery party is so back.

It’s been seven years since the Sixers had a lottery pick, meaning it’s also been seven years since the last The Rights to Ricky Sanchez NBA draft lottery party.

As Sixers fans flooded the sold-out Franklin Music Hall to watch The Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast with hosts Spike Eskin and Mike Levin, a familiar face appeared on the large screen behind them — it was Jared McCain.

The Sixers’ guard was live in Chicago for the lottery as a representative for the team. After receiving the No. 3 pick, the rookie sent a video message to the thousands of fans watching from inside the former Electric Factory in Philadelphia.

“What’s going on Rights to Ricky Sanchez,” McCain said. “It’s me, Jared McCain, we’re here at the draft lottery. We just got the third pick. Philly, this is an amazing time, an amazing day. I knew we had good luck from the start. When I woke up this morning, I knew we were going to be great. I know our front office will do a great job picking this pick. Let’s do it.”

Before McCain could finish, Daryl Morey made a brief appearance with his own message: “Let’s go, Jared.” With that, the screen turned black as fans cheered.

“We’re all painting our nails next year,” said Eskin as more cheers followed.

After a disappointing season, Sixers fans came together to celebrate the draft lottery and eventual No. 3 pick. From special appearances to “human sacrifices,” the night was full of surprises.

Here are some of the highlights…

Fans react to getting the No. 3 pick

From the moment the San Antonio Spurs received the No. 14 pick in the draft, fans at Franklin Music Hall erupted in cheers. With each selection, excitement and hope for the future continued to grow.

After the Utah Jazz received the fifth pick — leaving Charlotte, Philadelphia, San Antonio, and Dallas on the board — fans jumped up and down, hugged the person next to them, punched the air in excitement, and ran around in open space. All the feelings of pain and disappointment from last season were replaced with hope.

“The moments like getting to the commercial really mean a lot to me,” Eskin said.

Through the commercial break, fans patiently waited to hear the top four picks. Once Charlotte received No. 4, fans began to fantasize about a future with Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. This was short-lived after the Sixers received the No. 3 pick. Although it’s not No. 1, Sixers fans are looking forward to the future — including Cherry Hill natives Tem Gansukh, 29, and Victor Mangano, 27.

“I absolutely lost it,” Gansukh said. “I was screaming. My voice is almost gone. My right ear is totally shot because we were right next to the speakers. Obviously, when the guy on the TV said, ‘The Sixers will move up into the top four,’ that was the best part.”

Fans stayed involved throughout the night, booing players such as Paul George, Ben Simmons and Al Horford when they appeared on the screen while cheering for players such as McCain and Joel Embiid.

“I mean it’s weird to turn a draft lottery into something they we’re all like screaming and hyped about,” Mangano said. “It’s been really fun. Maybe more fun than the games themselves.”

A common chant occurring through the night was “rig it.” Before the lottery, avid followers of the podcast, Levi Penrod, 28, and Bryce Cleveland, 28, were among some of the fans looking for help from the basketball Gods.

“This is our favorite podcast,” Cleveland said. “I feel like I got sent from the basketball Gods to rig it. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

After the Dallas Mavericks received the No. 1 pick, Eskin and Levin had their own conspiracy theories. “Dallas getting one is the most rigged [expletive] thing I could see,” Levin said.

“They rigged it. Just not for us,” Eskin responded.

Pablo Torre attempts to FaceTime Sam Hinkie

The room fell silent as sportswriter Pablo Torre attempted to FaceTime former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie. Fans waited patiently but were instead met with a dial tone.

“Sam Hinkie is unavailable,” Torre said as fans groaned in disappointment.

Both Hinkie and Torre are important parts of The Process. During Hinkie’s tenure with the Sixers, he was known for a strategy to rebuild the team that was dubbed The Process. Torre was one of the first to report on the term “Trust the Process.”

Years after making an appearance on ESPN’s Around the Horn with a “Rights to Ricky Sanchez Trust the Process” shirt, the host of the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out arrived at the Franklin Music Hall wearing the same shirt.

This wasn’t the first time the journalist was a special guest at an RTRS lottery party. During the 2018 draft party, Torre officiated a wedding. While that probably sounds hard to top, Levin and Eskin may have outdone themselves this year.

A spotlight shined on the far right side of the stage where a banner was unraveled, revealing an image of Torre holding his “Trust the Process” shirt as he was inducted into the Process Hall of Fame.

“This is why I didn’t go to med school, mom,” Torre said.

Pre-lottery festivities

Fans stayed entertained ahead of the lottery. Singer Tim Hause performed “Imagine the Process,” a slow song imagining a world with no Process. The full song can be heard below.

Sixers fans also threw ping-pong balls at “human sacrifice” in a “public stoning.” It seems like the sacrifice may have worked, resulting in a top-three draft pick.

Yabusele takes the stage

Torre wasn’t the only special guest in attendance. Sixers forward Guerschon Yabusele was welcomed to the stage with “Yabu” chants as he towered over Eskin and Levin.

In a live interview in front of thousands of Sixers fans, Yabusele discussed free agency, dunking on LeBron, attending his first Eagles game and playing alongside Embiid.

“[Embiid’s] one of the best players in the world,” Yabusele said. “There’s no secret. Obviously, he was hurt this season and his body was not going the way he wanted it. But he tried. He really tried. He fought his [expletive] off.”