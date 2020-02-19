The 76ers resume action on Thursday, following eight days off for the All-Star break. Entering the final 27 games, the fifth-place Sixers (34-21) will look to move up the Eastern Conference standings in hope of earning a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round.
The Sixers are 12 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee and six games behind second-place Toronto. Catching the Bucks will be impossible and the Raptors unlikely. Finishing as a third seed, where the Sixers are 4 1/2 behind Boston, will be difficult but not impossible.
Of course, nothing will change if the Sixers can’t dramatically improve their 9-19 road record.
Here is a look at the Sixers’ remaining schedule and the other five top contenders in the Eastern Conference.
1. Milwaukee (46-8)
Remaining games: 28
Home record: 25-3
Road record: 21-5
Remaining home games: 13
Remaining road games: 15
Remaining games vs. winning teams: 16
Remaining games vs. losing teams: 12
Toughest stretch: Beginning on March 2, the Bucks have these six games: at Miami, Indiana, at LA Lakers, at Phoenix, at Denver, vs. Boston.
Games left with the Sixers: Feb. 22 home; April 7 at Philadelphia.
Outlook: With a 6 1/2-game lead over Toronto, the Bucks should coast to the No. 1 seed and rest their starters late in the season.
2. Toronto (40-15)
Remaining games: 27
Home record: 21-7
Road record: 19-8
Remaining home games: 13
Remaining road games: 14
Remaining games vs. winning teams: 14
Remaining games vs. losing teams: 13
Toughest stretch: Beginning March 28, the Raptors are at Memphis, home vs. Memphis, at Millwaukee, home vs. Milwaukee and at Houston.
Game left with the Sixers: March 18 at Philadelphia.
Outlook: The Raptors saw their 15-game win streak end Wednesday in Brooklyn and looked tired, so the rest should help. Toronto should remain in a tight race with Boston for that No. 2 seed.
3. Boston (38-16)
Remaining games: 28
Home record: 23-5
Road record: 15-11
Remaining home games: 13
Remaining road games: 15
Remaining games vs. winning teams: 13
Remaining games vs. losing teams: 15
Toughest stretch: Beginning March 6, home games vs. Utah and Oklahoma City, and road games at Indiana and Milwaukee.
Games left with the Sixers: 0
Outlook: The Celtics should make a run at the No. 2 seed. A March 20 game at Toronto could decide it.
4 Miami (35-19)
Remaining games: 28
Home record: 22-3
Road record: 13-16
Remaining home games: 16
Remaining road games: 12
Remaining games vs. winning teams: 10
Remaining games vs. losing teams: 18
Toughest stretch: Beginning March 14, road games at Chicago, Milwaukee, and Indiana, and home games vs. Oklahoma City and Denver.
Games left with the Sixers: 0
Outlook: The Heat have the most home games among the top six teams. Since Miami has played well at home, a run at the No. 3 seed is not out of the realm of possibility, but the Heat have lost four of their last five and if they don’t regain their form, they could end up fifth.
5. Sixers (34-21)
Remaining games: 27
Home record: 25-2
Road record: 9-19
Remaining home games: 14
Remaining road games: 13
Remaining games vs. winning teams: 8
Remaining games vs. losing teams: 19
Games left with the top six Eastern Conference teams: Feb. 22 at Milwaukee; March 14 vs. Indiana; March 18 vs. Toronto, April 7 vs. Milwaukee.
Toughest stretch: Beginning March 1, four road games, at the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Sacramento, and Golden State.
Outlook: The Sixers have the second-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA according to Tankathon.com, so they have a chance to make a run at the third seed and if they really catch fire, the second seed. While the Sixers have struggled on the road, they face teams with losing records in nine of their final 13 road games.
6. Indiana (32-23)
Remaining games: 27
Home record: 19-10
Road record: 13-13
Remaining home games: 12
Remaining road games: 15
Remaining games vs. winning teams: 11
Remaining games vs. losing teams: 16
Toughest stretch: Beginning March 4, road games at Milwaukee, Chicago, and Dallas, home vs. Boston and then at the Sixers.
Game left with the Sixers: March 14 in Philadelphia.
Outlook: The Pacers are only 2-5 with Victor Oladipo in the lineup since he returned after being out more than a year due to injury. That will be the focus, trying to get back up to speed. Probably the best the Pacers can finish is fifth, but sixth seems more likely.