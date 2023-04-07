Sixers fall to Miami Heat in final regular-season home game, playoff matchup uncertain

When asked during Thursday’s pregame media availability about facing either the Brooklyn Nets or the Miami Heat in the playoffs’ first round, 76ers coach Doc Rivers responded with, “We don’t care one way or the other.”

The Sixers, who have already clinched the Eastern Conference’s third seed, whiffed on an opportunity to lock in a matchup against the Nets. The Heat blasted the Sixers, 129-101, at the Wells Fargo Center in their regular-season home finale, extending their postseason uncertainty for at least one more day.

Brooklyn, to be fair, remains the Sixers’ most likely initial postseason opponent. Any Nets win or Heat loss would lock Brooklyn into that sixth spot. The Nets (44-36) host the Orlando Magic on Friday, before taking on the (surely-ready-to-manipulate) Sixers (52-28) in Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale. Miami finishes with a visit to Washington Friday, before hosting the Magic Sunday.

Yet a win Thursday would have finalized a Sixers-Nets showdown with two games remaining. The Heat (43-37), however, played like a team trying to stay out of the play-in tournament for the conference’s Nos. 7 through 10 seeds.

Miami built a 25-point first-half advantage, when Max Strus buried a corner three-pointer in the second quarter’s final minute and prompted some boos to circulate on a disappointing Fan Appreciation Night. The Heat shot 18-of-39 from three-point range and 55.7% overall, and converted 17 Sixers turnovers into 28 points.

The Sixers briefly threatened when a Georges Niang three-pointer cut Miami’s lead to 87-74 late in the third quarter. But Strus answered with deep shots on back-to-back possessions, and Lowry followed with his own three-pointer to push his team’s lead back to 96-78. With four starters already on the bench to begin the fourth quarter, Rivers pulled James Harden about two minutes in and allowed the reserves to finish out the game.

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler finished with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and six assists. Tyler Herro added 24 points on 5-of-8 from three-point range, four rebounds and five assists.

The Sixers play the second leg of their final back-to-back set of the regular season Friday at the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are also fighting for positioning in the play-in tournament.

» READ MORE: The Sixers needed Joel Embiid to be superhuman to beat the shorthanded Celtics. That doesn’t bode well.

Embiid effective early, but Harden struggles

Embiid followed Tuesday’s 52-point outburst in a victory over the Boston Celtics — a performance that prompted Rivers to declare the MVP race “over” — with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and six rebounds in 30 minutes against the Heat.

Twelve of those points came in the first quarter, when Embiid made five of his first seven shots. He regularly hit the deck before the break including when he spun and banged into Kevin Love but still forced in the layup through contact.

Harden, meanwhile, struggled from the floor on a night the Sixers’ offense regularly went deep into the shot clock. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Harden missed his first five shots, before hitting a spinning jumper midway through the second quarter. He went 3-of-10 from the floor in the first half, before hitting two three-pointers early in the third to help spark the Sixers’ brief run.

Down the bench

Without dynamic guard Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness), De’Anthony Melton returned to the starting lineup but left in the third quarter with the mild calf tightness that caused him to be listed as questionable entering the game.

Shake Milton, meanwhile, was arguably the Sixers’ most effective backcourt player, totaling 10 assists and 11 points.

The Sixers’ biggest scoring threat off the bench initially was Jalen McDaniels, who was the first to enter the game and finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Danuel House Jr. (four points, three rebounds), who has earned more playing time in recent weeks, also entered the game before Niang (seven points on 1-of-4 from three-point range). Furkan Korkmaz and Montrezl Harrell also got minutes in the second half, after the Sixers had pulled their starters.