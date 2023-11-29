After In-Season Tournament elimination, Sixers to face Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA assigned the 76ers two additional games after they were officially eliminated from the In-Season Tournament Tuesday night.

The Sixers will face the Washington Wizards on Dec. 6 at the Capital One Arena. They’ll play the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 8.

The Sixers finished 2-2 in East Group A play in the tourney. They won road games against the Detroit Pistons and Hawks only to lose at home to the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers went undefeated in group play and will host the Boston Celtics in Monday’s East quarterfinal round. The Milwaukee Bucks will play the New York Knicks in the other quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The Sacramento Kings will face the Pelicans in an West quarterfinal on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns in the West’s other quarterfinal.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the final four in Las Vegas. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the championship game is set for Dec. 9.

The championship winners will receive $500,000 each. Players on the second-place team will receive $200,000. Players on the losing teams in the semifinals will make $100,000, while quarterfinal losers will make $50,000.

The Sixers (12-5) are in Louisiana to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a regular-season game Wednesday night at Smoothie King Arena. After facing the Pelicans (9-9), the Sixers will travel to Boston for Friday night’s regular-season game against the Celtics (14-4).

Then they’ll have four days off before facing the Wizards (3-14) in D.C. The Sixers are 1-0 against the Wizards this season, prevailing 146-128 on Nov. 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.