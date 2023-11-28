Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. could return from broken rib for Friday’s game against Boston Celtics

Kelly Oubre Jr. will accompany the 76ers on their two-game road trip and may play on Friday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The small forward won’t face the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Arena.

“But there’s more than one game on this trip,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “We are all like, again, trying to do it as fast as we can and get him going.”

This comes after Oubre participated in portions of Tuesday’s practice and took part in some contact. Nurse said he isn’t making many determinations since Oubre has not yet been a full-practice participant.

“I think he probably could have [participated],” Nurse said. “But they just decided to just condition him and run him a little bit more. I think there’s all parts of it that he hasn’t played. Now there’s some conditioning work that needs to be done on top of just seeing what he can handle contact-wise.”

As Nurse recounted, there were moments when Oubre practiced with teammates and then switched back to running sprints on another court.

“So it’s just the medical’s best advice at what to do with him at the moment,” the coach said.

Nurse is waiting for the medical staff to tell him when Oubre is game ready. He said they are always focused on core questions to determine if he can go, like whether he is moving freely.

“Which I think he is,” Nurse said. ”Can he get into the contact part of it? Not quite all the way there yet with some sustainability. And then we have to see where he is conditioning wise at the end of that.”

Oubre has missed the last nine games after fracturing a rib on Nov. 11. Oubre disclosed to Philadelphia police that he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a Center City street.

His participation in Tuesday’s practice came one day after he took part in Monday’s shootaround. Oubre started his return-to-play regimen on Nov. 20.

Oubre was originally expected to miss substantial time. However, a source said on Nov. 16 that he was progressing well and will return in weeks rather than months.

Ouber signed a one-year, $2.89 million deal with the Sixers in September.

The Sixers could use him on the court. Oubre is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers — in eight games with five starts. The Sixers were 7-1, with a seven-game winning streak, in those games. They’re 5-4 since his injury.

However, they have won two games in a row after beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 138-94, Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. After that victory, the Sixers lead the NBA in point differential at +8.8 points a game.

Petrušev back to Europe

In other news, former Sixers Filip Petrušev is officially back playing in the EuroLeague. The center recently signed with Olympiacos. In addition to the EuroLeague, the Greek club plays for the Greek Basketball League and Greek Cup.

The Sixers traded Petrušev to the Los Angeles Clippers along with James Harden and P.J. Tucker on Nov. 1. In a separate deal, L.A. traded him to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings waived Petrušev last week, leading to his return to the EuroLeague.

In other news, former Sixers assistant coach Dan Burke remains a member of the Detroit Pistons coaching staff despite being away from the Pistons since Oct. 30. Pistons head coach Monty Williams described Burke’s absence as a “personal situation.”

