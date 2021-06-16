Joel Embiid is in position to get paid.

The 76ers center was voted second-team All-NBA, the league announced on Tuesday. It marks the first time since 2019, and third time in four seasons, that Embiid achieved the honor.

However, this year’s selection has special implications.

Embiid is now eligible to negiotate a four-year super-max extension for a projected $191 million this offseason. The extension would be added onto the two years left on his current deal. Embiid could make $42.5 million during the 2023-24 season, the first year of the extension.

He would then make $46.0 million in 2024-25, $49.4 in 2025-26, and $52.8 million in 2026-27.

Embiid averaged a career-best 28.5 points during the just-completed regular season. He also career bests in field-goal percentage (.513), foul shooting percentage (.859), and three-pointer shooting percentage (.377).

Embiid joins Hall of Famers Allen Iverson, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer, and Dolph Schayes as Sixers with at least three All-NBA recognitions.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle joined Embiid on the second team.

The third team is composed of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Clippers forward Paul George, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

MIlwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nugget center Nikola Jokić., Golden State warriors guard Steph Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard were named All-NBA first team.