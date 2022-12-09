Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, a North Philly native, posed in the 76 Originals exclusive collection that was released today.

“I was definitely a Sixers fan,” Copper said in the 76 Originals video, wearing a the vintage blue stain jacket with “SIXERS” written across the front. “I think it’s special, this is something I’d never imagine doing for the Sixers.”

The limited edition provides a message around the intersection of sports and culture, featuring the words “City of Brotherly Love” written across sweatshirts, t-shirts, and crewnecks, as well as “The City Where A Game Became Heritage” shown on the back of t-shirts.

“We are thrilled to deliver our second collection of ‘76 Originals’ to our fans,” wrote Katie O’Reilly, Sixers chief revenue officer, in a release. “This year, in the spirit of giving, a portion of all proceeds will go to serve the youth of the Greater Philadelphia area through our Sixers Youth Foundation. With this collection, we celebrate our fans and pay homage to the history of basketball in this city — while supporting youth programming for future generations.”

The WNBA All-Star described the meaning of brotherly love as Philly always having ones back, even after making it out of the city.

“For me to have this now, a lot of my dreams are coming true,” Copper said.