There probably wasn’t a single Sixers fan watching overtime of Game 3 who didn’t leap out of their seat (except for those on their feet already) when Joel Embiid sank the game-winning three to sink the Raptors.

It was actually Embiid’s first game-winner in the last second in his professional career.

Across social media, various Philly athletes, fans and other folk reacted to the moment.

Legendary Philly player and women’s college coach Dawn Staley agreed.

So did others.

Perhaps the biggest statement was from the man who made the shot, however. Embiid clearly wasn’t satisfied with merely giving the Sixers a big advantage in the playoff series against the Raptors. The center made sure that Raptors super fan Drake knew his full intentions.