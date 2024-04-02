Where are the Sixers in the NBA standings? What are their latest odds? When is their last game?

The Sixers officially clinched a spot in the postseason on March 24, and can end their season no worse than in the final play-in spot. But the Sixers were far better with Joel Embiid than without, going 26-8 with him on the floor and 14-27 without him.

With Embiid likely to return this week, we analyzed the Sixers’ position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Where are the Sixers in the Eastern Conference standings?

The Sixers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, which would place them in the 7/8 play-in game and guarantee them two opportunities to make a full playoff series. The seventh-place team, Miami, is 1.5 games ahead of Philadelphia and would be their opponent in the 7/8 play-in game if the season ended today.

How many games are left in the NBA season? When is the Sixers’ last game?

The Sixers play seven more games this season, including three against likely postseason teams — the Thunder, Heat, and Magic. Here’s the full list:

Date Opponent Date Tuesday, April 2 Opponent vs. Oklahoma City Date Thursday, April 4 Opponent at Miami Date Saturday, April 6 Opponent at Memphis Date Sunday, April 7 Opponent at San Antonio Date Tuesday, April 9 Opponent vs. Detroit Date Friday, April 12 Opponent vs. Orlando Date Sunday, April 14 Opponent vs. Brooklyn

Advertisement

Four of those games are at home, including the last three games of the season.

What are the Sixers’ playoff odds?

Although the Sixers have already clinched a playoff berth, where they finish in the standings remains very much up in the air.

The Sixers can still avoid the play-in entirely — and with it, avoid meeting the NBA-best Boston Celtics, or Doc Rivers and the Bucks, in the first round.

But it’s unlikely. ESPN gives them a 6% chance of earning a spot outside of the play-in, but is bullish on their chances to advance, at 86%. Currently, the Sixers are 2.5 games back of sixth in the East, which is held by Indiana. The Pacers play the Nets, Thunder, Heat, Raptors, Hawks, and Cavaliers to end the year.

For the Sixers, a win over Miami could help clinch home advantage for the play-in and the seventh seed, which makes Thursday’s game perhaps the most important remaining regular season matchup.

What are the Sixers’ NBA championship odds?

The Sixers are +3100 to win the NBA championship on FanDuel as of Tuesday, April 2, the ninth-best odds of any team.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The NBA playoffs start April 16 with the Play-In Tournament. If the Sixers advance past the play-in, the first round will start on April 20.

How did the Sixers do in the 2023 playoffs?

The Sixers advanced to the second round after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, but were eliminated by the Celtics in seven games and failed to reach the conference finals.

When was the last time the Sixers won an NBA championship?

The Sixers have not won an NBA title since 1983, and haven’t advanced to the conference finals since their 2001 NBA Finals appearance.