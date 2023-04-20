Sixers need to make it tougher on Nets as series switches to Brooklyn — and prepare for pushback

NEW YORK — The cheers the 76ers received at the Wells Fargo Center in Games 1 and 2 will definitely turn to boos here in Brooklyn.

Calls that previously went in their favor in the Wells Fargo Center could go the Nets’ way at the Barclays Center.

And Nets role players, who struggled in the first two games of the opening-round series, may find a rhythm at home.

Such is life in the postseason.

“We expect them to have a sense of comfort,” De’Anthony Melton said. “But, at the same time, we have to make it uncomfortable for them. Make it tough, be physical and play our game.”

Melton and the Sixers are determined to exit Thursday night’s game with the same outcome as their victories in front of a sellout home crowd. But going into Game 3 with a 2-0 cushion is nothing new for the Sixers.

This marks the third consecutive season they’ve won the first two games in the first round.

“Our job is to make sure we stay grounded,” coach Doc Rivers said of the best-of-seven series. “The goal is four [wins]. We got two, and the goal is way more than four.”

Game 4 will be 1 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 5 would be Monday back in Philly. Game 6 would be April 27 in Brooklyn and Game 7 would be April 29 at WFC.

The last time the Sixers swept a playoff series was in a best-of-five opening-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in 1991. Their last four-game sweep came in 1985, also against the Bucks, in the second round.

“There’s a lot of things that we have to do to be a better basketball team,” Rivers said, “and better in this series. So going on the road, you have to anticipate them playing better. So we have to play better.”

The Sixers want to improve their offensive execution.

They made a franchise playoff-record 21 three-pointers and spread the ball while rolling to a 121-101 victory in Game 1. However, they took a step back in Game 2, making just 11 of 35 threes and committing 19 turnovers.

James Harden struggled through 3-for-13 shooting and P.J. Tucker was held scoreless while missing his five attempts. The power forward was benched in the fourth quarter after being one of Game 1′s heroes.

However, a lot of the Sixers’ struggles in Game 2 came in the first half when they didn’t move the ball.

“We didn’t just play right,” Rivers said. “We didn’t get to our space. We had a bunch of turnovers, bad turnovers. So we just can’t have those.”

The Sixers also benefited from a key defensive adjustment after intermission. They went to a matchup zone to cool off guard Cam Johnson, who had torched them for 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting — making 4 of 7 three-pointers — in the first half. Johnson was held to six points on 1-for-6 shooting after intermission.

This came after the Sixers went to an all-out blitz to cool off Mikal Bridges in the second half of Game 1.

“What that created was a slower tempo for us,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said of the zone. “But if we can get the ball out before the zone is set, we wouldn’t have to worry about that. So the looks weren’t as concentrated with Cam. Just think about the looks he had in the first half, whether it was a dunk in transition, whether it was a kick ahead off a drag into a shot.

“So different sets of shots that he was presented with in the first half [weren’t there in] the second half.”

The Nets have also been undone by allowing Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to roam freely while double-teaming Joel Embiid.

Harris is averaging 20.5 points on 60.7% shooting (17-for-28) from the field — including 66.7% on three-pointers (4-for-6). The forward is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Meanwhile, Maxey is averaging 23.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. The third-year guard is shooting 51.6% from the field — including 50.0% on three-pointers.

But Vaughn believes homecourt advantage exists, and the Nets hope things go a little more in their favor in Brooklyn.

“Historically, young guys have not played well on the road just in an environment like that,” Vaughn said of the Well Fargo Center, “So we get the chance to come home. Some of those young guys slept in their own bed and they probably feel a little more confident playing in Game 3.”