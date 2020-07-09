In 11 games with the Sixers, Burks has averaged 10.7 points and he’s shooting 32.7% from three-point range in 20.2 minutes. He doesn’t know what his role will be upon returning simply because this will be the first time he will play an extended period with the entire team. (His first game with the Sixers on Feb. 11 was a 110-103 win over the visiting LA Clippers, one of the only times the Sixers had their entire team with Burks in the lineup).