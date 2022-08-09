You never know who’s going to walk through the doors to the Danny Rumph Classic.

76ers star Tyrese Maxey showed up to Gola Arena at La Salle, sitting baseline for Night 1 of the Philly pro-am tournament. He and fellow Sixers guard Isaiah Joe later joined Marcus and Markieff Morris on Team FOE for Monday’s championship. Jalen Brunson was Thursday’s surprise for Team 8Eye. Even Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott made an appearance at the five-day tournament known for pitting local legends against visiting NBA talent.

“It’s always good for the fans to see someone they wouldn’t normally see, so I enjoy it from that perspective,” said Mike Morak, the tournament’s lead organizer. “I always look at it as giving local guys a chance to show how good they are.”

» READ MORE: Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey holds kids camp, speaks on offseason additions and his boost in confidence

Each time Maxey buried a deep three or completed a creative finish at the rim, former Imhotep star Brandon Austin matched it with a mystifying shot of his own. The Sixers star finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds. The North Philly native had 32.

When Joe caught fire from range, former Temple guard Scootie Randall or Middle Tennessee wing Mike Cuffee — via Simon Gratz High School — fearlessly responded for Blue Magic.

The Morris twins assembled their first team since 2018 and won their fourth Rumph championship. Marcus Morris likened it to a reunion, where he could reconnect with the Philadelphia basketball community.

The Rumph Classic, which wrapped up its 17th iteration this week, began in 2006. Danny Rumph, the tournament’s namesake, passed away from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy — a heart disorder associated with sudden cardiac arrest — after hitting the game-winning shot during a pickup game on Mother’s Day in 2005.

His family and friends established the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation, bringing awareness to the life-threatening heart condition. The tournament has become the foundation’s premiere annual event.

For six years they played at Mallery Recreation Center — now named the Rumph Center — in Germantown where he passed away. It moved to Arcadia in 2012 then La Salle in 2016.

“Sometimes I get those moments where I can sit back and just be like, ‘Man, this is crazy. Look at what we’ve done,’” said Sharif Hanford, Rumph’s childhood friend and Team Rumph Center’s coach. “I think [if he saw this] he would feel loved. Just showcasing the competitive nature of Philly basketball because that’s who he was. He was a winner.”

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ ambitions for Market Street go well beyond building a sports arena

Hanford’s team fell to the eventual champs Sunday afternoon. Trailing by 20 points late in the first half, he tossed on a jersey and checked himself into the game, a decision unique to Pro-Am basketball.

The tournament’s coordinators credited two areas for their growth over the last 17 years. While they transitioned to playing in Sunday’s alumni game, the younger generation assumed responsibility for maintaining high-level competition. And game winners that were once caught on iPhones are now captured by cameras from every corner of the court and shared all over social media.

“This is where all of us fall in love with the sport. When [the game] doesn’t really matter but it’s for pride, it’s for showing off in front of your friends, it’s for posting on Instagram,” Scott said. “I think it takes us back to when we were kids playing in our driveways or in the parks. When we weren’t playing for NBA championships or NCAA championships. It’s really cool to come back to this because I know for a lot of athletes — and broadcasters — it kind of reignites your love for the game.”

Joe told the Inquirer after the game he and Maxey already talked about rallying a team for next year’s tournament and playing in more than just one game.

“This is lit. This is what basketball is all about,” Maxey said. “It’s been a really good experience…[Philly hoops] is tough and it’s gritty. I think the atmosphere is amazing. I just have a huge appreciation for it.”

St. Joe’s assistant coach and one of the tournament’s organizers, Justin Scott, pointed out the added value of NBA players making cameos at Gola Arena. Oftentimes there are young kids in attendance who may not be able to afford Sixers tickets but can pay the small fee — which goes towards the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation — to take pictures and connect with players they normally see on TV.

The Rumph is also a chance for lesser known, local players to prove their worth. Friday night, that was Lafayette alumnus Justin Jaworski. Fans may not have been privy to his game, despite having spent time with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G-League team.

Tournament emcee and comedian Eric “GheeFunny” Lawton lit a fire under Jaworski, designating him “Somebody’s Boss.” Team Arete Sports’ 6-foot-2, slick-haired point guard heard the ridicule. Seemingly every time he touched the ball in the second half he let it fly, exploding for 33 points in a nail-biting loss to FOE.

“I think everybody’s got a favorite moment. I think everybody’s got something that means something and is special to them,” Morak said. “It’s important that Philly sees we’ve got really talented guys.”