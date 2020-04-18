This is tough.
On one hand, you want the NBA season to resume. You miss basketball. An NBA game would be a great two-hour diversion from our coronavirus-pandemic reality.
On the other hand, you can argue that sports are irrelevant at this moment. This is time to focus on your loved ones and their well-being. It’s a time to pray for the more than 21.7 million Americans who filed for unemployment in response to the pandemic. It’s a time to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Globally, there have been around 2,240,000 confirmed cases with 153,800 deaths as of Friday night. There have been around 700,200 confirmed cases and 36,900 deaths in the United States.
As has been the case globally, COVID-19 patients are pushing some Philadelphia-area hospitals to near capacity.
Yet President Donald Trump released federal guidelines Thursday for a slow return to normalcy. The PGA Tour also announced plans to resume its season in June with the first four events closed to fans. And there had been optimism that the NBA will resume some semblance of the season until Friday.
That’s when commissioner Adam Silver said there was no timetable for the NBA’s return.
The league’s regular season was suspended March 11 after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be halted for at least 30 days.
The new expectation is the NBA might not resume until July. Silver told TNT on April 7 that the league won’t have enough information to make a decision until May at the earliest. On Friday, he said there’s no cutoff date in regards to canceling the reason and returning on preparing for the 2020-21 campaign.
But league and National Basketball Players Association agreed to reduce players’ salaries beginning with their May 15 paycheck in an event of permanent season cancellation. While Silver won’t give a timeline, there’s a possibility the league could know in June if and how many games will be canceled.
“There’s a lot that’s changing quickly,” Silver said. "We may be in a very different position some number of weeks from now. But it was why I initially announced at the beginning of April that I felt with confidence we wouldn’t be able to make any decisions in the month of April.
" I should clarify that I didn’t mean to suggest that on May 1st, I would be in a position. I just think as I sit here today, there’s too much unknown to set a timeline, even too much unknown to say, here are the precise variables."
Like with the PGA Tour, the NBA is expected to return without fans in the beginning.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small confirmed on March 31 that he’s attempting to lure the league to Boardwalk Hall for the playoffs.
Atlantic City, Orlando, Hawaii, Louisville, and Las Vegas are possible locations for a 16-team playoff minus fans. The Bahamas have been mentioned as another potential site. Those location are expected to be a bubble-like atmosphere where players are isolation.
But Silver said that’s not a done deal on Friday.
“In terms of bubble-like concepts, many of them have been proposed to us, and we’ve only listened,” Silver said. “We’re not seriously engaged yet in that type of environment because I can’t answer the first part of your question, which is, what precisely would we need to see in order to feel that that environment provided the need health and safety for our players and everyone involved?”
Nor did he rule out resuming the season with regular-season games.
No one can deny the financial benefit of resuming play. ABC/ESPN and Turner pay the league $2.6 billion to show its games. Looking to fill a programming void, ESPN televised H-O-R-S-E and players-only NBA 2K tournaments.
Even before the suspension, the league was preparing to play without fans in attendance and is reportedly willing to play through August. It could provide plenty of programming.
But questions remain.
When will it be safe to return?
The NBA was one of the first leagues to shut down amid the pandemic.
“I think there is a sense that we can continue to take a leading role as we learn more in coming up with an appropriate regimen and protocol for returning to business,” Silver said. “I think there’s a recognition from [the owners] that this is bigger than our business, certainly bigger than sports, and that there is great symbolism around sports in this country, and that to the extent we do find a path back, it will be very meaningful for Americans.”
Plus, no one wants to keep getting delayed like the Chinese Basketball Association.
The CBA’s season has been suspended since Jan. 24 because of the pandemic and has had setbacks in trying to return.
The CBA was scheduled to resume play April 15. Now it may not return until July at the earliest. There’s a possibility the league will cancel the remainder of the season.
Leagues around the world are closely monitoring the CBA’s situation.
The one advantage the NBA would have is all participating teams would be in a quarantined site ‚where they would be tested frequently if they incorporate the bubble-like concept. But even if they don’t do it, a return to play would require the league to secure a significant amount of quick-turnaround tests to ensure players, coaches, and staff are safe.
How would that look to the public, considering their remain shortage of tests?
That could duplicate the public relations nightmare the league endured when players were able to receive testing not available to most Americans in the weeks after Gobert’s positive test.
“It goes without doubt that we have to ensure that front-line healthcare workers are taken care of before we begin talking about NBA players or sports,” Silver said. “As I said, we’re not in a position to know more at this point.”
It would become a worse PR hit if someone contracted COVID-19 while at the quarantined site.
So what would it take for the NBA to return. Universal testing, perhaps antibody testing? Does all of that have to be available before the league deems it okay to return?
“We know we need large-scale testing,” he said. "As to the universal testing, there are different tests being proposed. They may have different uses in different situations.
"
So while we miss basketball, there’s a lot of uncertainty at this moment.
We do, however, have to get back to normalcy. At this stage, it’s just tough to know when is the right time.