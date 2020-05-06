That’s an uplifting thought, at least for those of us who have spent the last two months watching simulated games on Xbox and gambling on Ukrainian ping-pong. The NBA might still be months away from returning, but the biggest takeaway from Brand’s comments Tuesday is that players and executives are still committed to the resumption of their suspended season. It’s still unclear what form that could take, or even if that commitment extends to the crowning of a traditional champion. But Brand’s words would seem to be a pretty good barometer to measure the overall thinking of the league. Ever since the NBA shut down play following the Sixers’ win over the Pistons on March 11, he and the other 29 general managers have participated in a weekly phone call with commissioner Adam Silver. This is in addition to his duties on a committee that the NBA formed to help guide its return to play.