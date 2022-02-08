The Sixers drafted Joel Embiid with the third overall pick during the 2014 NBA draft. He missed his first two seasons after two right foot surgeries before turning into a perennial NBA All-Star, eventually embracing as his nickname, “The Process,” which was the common terminology for the Sixers’ strategy used to acquire him as a draft pick. The Sixers haven’t been shy about making trade deadline moves during his tenure.

Here’s a look at the Sixers’ NBA trade deadline transactions since Embiid’s tenure began:

2015 trade deadline

• Michael Carter-Williams was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that included the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks traded Brandon Knight and Kendall Marshall to the Suns, while the Suns moved Tyler Ennis and Miles Plumlee to the Bucks, as well as a future first-round draft pick to Sixers.

• KJ McDaniels was shipped to the Rockets for Isaiah Canaan and a 2015 second-round pick.

• The draft rights of Cenk Akyol were sent to the Denver Nuggets for JaVale McGee, a conditional future first-round draft pick and the draft rights to Chukwudiebere Maduabum.

2017 trade deadline

• Ersan İlyasova and a 2017 second-round draft pick were traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Tiago Splitter and two 2017 second-round draft picks.

• Nerlens Noel was moved to the Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut, and a conditional 2017 first-round pick.

2018 trade deadline

• The Sixers did not make any trades before the deadline.

2019 trade deadline

• Markelle Fultz was traded to the Orlando Magic in a three-team deal that brought back Jonathon Simmons, a top-20 protected 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2019 second-round draft pick. The Rockets traded James Ennis III to the Sixers for the right to swap 2021 second-round draft picks.

• Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, a 2020 first-round draft pick, a 2021 first-round draft pick, a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Clippers for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović and Mike Scott.

• In a deal with the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers traded cash for Emir Preldžić, Malachi Richardson and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

2020 trade deadline

• The Sixers traded a 2020 second-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

• James Ennis was traded to the Orlando Magic for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

2021 trade deadline

• The Sixers traded Tony Bradley, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick to the Thunder in a three-team deal. The Thunder sent George Hill to the Sixers, who traded Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, Emir Preldzic, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the New York Knicks. The Knicks also traded Austin Rivers to the Thunder and Ignas Brazdeikis to the Sixers.

Courtesy of NBA.com