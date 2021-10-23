Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This goes to Kevin Durant, especially after posting an impressive triple-double.

The Brooklyn forward finished with game highs of 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes, . This was his second triple-double as a member of the Nets and 13th of his career.

Worst performance: This was an easy one. Nets center Nic Claxton was a huge non-factor, finishing with three points on 1-for-4 shooting. He was also a defensive liability, posting a minus-19 in 16:50. Claxton didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Best defensive performance: This goes to Jevon Carter on a night Joel Embiid had a game-high four blocks to go with two steals. The Nets reserve guard gets it for making things tough for Sixers guards Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz in the second half. Carter finished with one block but delivered tight defense on the perimeter the entire game.

Worst statistic: You have to give this to the Sixers’ fourth-quarter shooting. They shot 6 of 23 for 26.1%. Embiid (0-for-3), Tobias Harris (1-for-4), Danny Green (0-for-3) and Georges Niang (0-for-3) combined to go 1-for-13.

Best statistic: This goes to the Brooklyn making 11 of 12 (91.6%) foul shots in the second half.

Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the Sixers scoring one point in the final 5 minutes, 32 seconds. That enabled the Nets to closeout the contest on a 16-1 run.