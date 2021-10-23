Allen Iverson could not believe his eyes.

The 76ers legend stood up from his courtside seat with less than one minute to play as action moved to the opposite end of the court. The Nets had staged a 13-0 run to flip a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit into an improbable early-season victory, finally defeating the Sixers 114-109.

LaMarcus Aldridge gave the Nets their first lead of the game at 109-108on an and-1 dunk with 48.2 seconds to play, then hit two more free throws to create breathing room.

The Nets trailed 108-98 when Tobias Harris found Matisse Thybulle for an alley-oop dunk with 5:33 to play. But the Sixers did not score again until the final seconds, turning what appeared to be a celebratory start to the Sixers’ home slate and marquee victory over the NBA title favorite into heartbreak Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Brooklyn’s decisive stretch also included a Kevin Durant jumper that sandwiched two Aldridge finishes, before a Patty Mills transition bucket cut the lead to 108-106 with less than two minutes to play.

Philly’s only point in the final 5:33 came on a Seth Curry free throw.

The Sixers (1-1) started with an offensive flurry and held off every Nets run until that final push. A crucial response came late in the third quarter when, after two free throws by Kevin Durant cut Philly’s lead to 85-83, the Sixers answered with a 14-4 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters to extend their lead back to double digits at 99-87. Seth Curry, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz all hit three-pointers during that stretch, while Tyrese Maxey opened the fourth with a floater and a step-back trey.

Then when the Nets got back within 102-98 with less than seven minutes to play, Harris answered with a jumper, before an Andre Drummond tip-in and steal at the other end, which resulted in the Harris-to-Thybulle connection to stretch the advantage back to 108-98.

Philly got another steady outing from Harris (23 points, seven rebounds), hot shooting from Curry (23 points on 9-of-12 shooting) and balanced scoring with five players in double figures.

Curry catches fire

After Furkan Korkmaz’s offensive explosion to close the Sixers’ season-opening victory in New Orleans, Seth Curry picked up the hot shooting. He made seven of his first eight shots and 9-of-12 overall to finish with 23 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

He scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a mid-range jumper and a three-pointer when Brooklyn was attempting to claw back from a 14-point deficit. He then hit three quick shots when he returned to action in the second quarter, helping the Sixers rebuild a double-digit advantage.

Then, he hit two shots from beyond the arc with Brooklyn making a push late in the third, including one that created some distance after those free throws by Durant.

Hot start

Curry was not the only Sixer who started the game strong.

The Sixers made three of their first four three-point buckets and scored eight fastbreak points in the opening minutes to quickly take a 20-6 lead. Then, when the Nets answered with a 12-2 run to slice that advantage to 22-18, Harris followed Curry’s two buckets with another three-pointer to extend the advantage to 30-20 with less than three minutes to play in the period.

In that first quarter, the Sixers totaled 11 fastbreak points (Brooklyn had zero), dished out seven assists on 13 made field goals and committed just one turnover. They also went 6-of-9 from three-point distance, and one of those misses was a desperation heave from Andre Drummond at the buzzer.

Embiid’s outing

Embiid started the game after being listed as questionable to play Friday because of soreness after knocking knees early in Wednesday’s opener. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists and was serenaded with “MVP!” chants in the first quarter.

He started 2-of-7 from the floor but collected four assists in the first quarter, mirroring his stat line Wednesday night. And when the Nets tried to double early, he knocked down one of his textbook one-footed baseline jumpers.

When Embiid subbed out late in the first half, he headed straight to the locker room instead of the bench. He was wearing a wrap on his knee when he returned to warm up for the second half and began the third with the starting group. He showed off his athleticism when he went up and under for a layup about midway through the third, then hit a three-pointer and made a tough jumper to help fend off the Nets’ rally.

Rotations, rotations

After struggling during their first-half shift Wednesday, the Sixers’ all-bench lineup maintained the lead in the second quarter and provided their own highlights.

With Brooklyn on a late push in the first, Korkmaz found Drummond for a bucket and then converted his own tough finish. Drummond flashed his rim protection with two blocks and his playmaking, with a slick behind-the-back to Niang in the corner (who missed the three) and a dish to Harris for a layup.

Thybulle also finished the second quarter with the starting group over Danny Green, guarding James Harden (20 points on 7-of-17 shooting).