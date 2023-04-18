The Sixers waited to flip the switch against the Nets in Game 2, but they won’t have that luxury much longer.

Give the Sixers credit for their 20-5 third quarter run against the Nets. The only problem is that the Celtics might have been up 50 if this was Eastern Conference semifinals. Does that matter? I suppose we’ll find out next round, which is now only two Sixers wins away after they finished off a 96-84 victory in Game 2 against Brooklyn in their first-round playoff series on Monday night.

We can say one thing for sure. This is probably the last round of the playoffs where Joel Embiid and James Harden can get away with first half performances like the one they combined for against the Nets in Game 2. Nine points, nine turnovers, and nine missed shots. Those were the totals from the Sixers’ ostensible superstars in one of the more brutal couple of quarters that you will see out of either.

Harden combined all of his difficulties from Game 1 with none of the excellence. His struggles to finish at the rim have reached a point where he seems to be avoiding having to do so. After hitting his first layup on a contested drive, he looked completely lost whenever he ventured into the paint. In the first quarter, Harden left his feet near the rim and attempted to kick out to a shooter who was not there. In the second quarter, he again went up in the air without a plan, this time settling for an ugly layup attempt that had a make probability that approached zero. At one point in the second quarter, Harden went to the bench with a plus/minus of -17.

Meanwhile, Embiid spent most of the first half marinating in his apparent displeasure at the game’s physical opening minutes and the Nets’ attempts to stymie him with a varied stream of blitzers who attacked him from all angles. Early on, they targeted his blindside whenever he received the ball at the elbow. Later, they relied on 6-foot-7 Dorian Finney-Smith to win the leverage game.

The most remarkable thing about the performance is that the Sixers somehow managed to finish the first half trailing by only five points. This was due partly to their own solid play on defense. Mostly, though, it was a product of Tyrese Maxey’s dynamism and the Nets’ lack of it. Maxey scored 15 of his game-high 33 in the first half to help keep the Sixers afloat.

Embiid woke up in the third quarter, attacking the rim and ignoring the gauntlet of forearms, elbows, shoulders and other assorted body parts that the undersized Nets threw at him at various different levels of their defense. Harden? The best thing you can say about his performance is that he recognized where the Sixers’ bread was being buttered and that he was content to stand back and let Maxey wield the knife.

In the end, this was one of those games that offered an example of just how little we can learn about the Sixers against an opponent that is as clearly overmatched as the Nets. In Game 1, Brooklyn played as good of a basketball game as it could have hoped for. Despite an effective field goal percentage of 65%, they still managed to lose by double the spread. To a certain extent, you can forgive the Sixers’ first-half disinterest. They played like a team that knew they could flip a switch, and they did indeed end up flipping it during that run early in the third quarter that seized control of the game for good.

That’s the charitable take, anyway. Given their history, it might be more appropriate to dwell a little longer on Option No. 2, which says that they are prone to debilitating stretches of allowing an opponent to dictate to them. It’s something that often costs them when the Celtics are the opponent. Boston isn’t the opponent this time around. But that probably won’t be true by the end of next week.