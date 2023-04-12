Sixers-Nets playoff schedule: NBA releases full details for first-round series

The 76ers are set to square off against the Brooklyn Nets at the onset of what is expected to be a long NBA playoff run. And while we don’t know where that campaign will end, we now know the course the Sixers will chart in their first-round series against the Nets.

Listed below is the schedule for the Sixers’ best-of-seven series, with full time, date and TV information for Games 1-4. If necessary, information for Games 5-7 will be provided at a later date.

Full schedule

Game 1: Sixers vs. Nets | 1 p.m., Saturday (ESPN)

Game 2: Sixers vs. Nets | 7:30 p.m., Monday (TNT)

Game 3: Sixers @ Nets | 7:30 p.m., Thursday (TNT)

Game 4: Sixers @ Nets | 1 p.m., Saturday (TNT)

Game 5: Sixers vs. Nets | TBD, Monday

Game 6: Sixers @ Nets | TBD, Thursday

Game 7: Sixers vs. Nets | TBD, Saturday