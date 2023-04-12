Skip to content
Sixers
Sixers-Nets playoff schedule: NBA releases full details for first-round series

The Sixers' start their first-round series against the Nets at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

James Harden (right) of the Sixers goes past Nic Claxton of the Nets late in their game at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 25.
James Harden (right) of the Sixers goes past Nic Claxton of the Nets late in their game at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 25.
    by Staff Reports
The 76ers are set to square off against the Brooklyn Nets at the onset of what is expected to be a long NBA playoff run. And while we don’t know where that campaign will end, we now know the course the Sixers will chart in their first-round series against the Nets.

Listed below is the schedule for the Sixers’ best-of-seven series, with full time, date and TV information for Games 1-4. If necessary, information for Games 5-7 will be provided at a later date.

Full schedule

Game 1: Sixers vs. Nets | 1 p.m., Saturday (ESPN)

Game 2: Sixers vs. Nets | 7:30 p.m., Monday (TNT)

Game 3: Sixers @ Nets | 7:30 p.m., Thursday (TNT)

Game 4: Sixers @ Nets | 1 p.m., Saturday (TNT)

Game 5: Sixers vs. Nets | TBD, Monday

Game 6: Sixers @ Nets | TBD, Thursday

Game 7: Sixers vs. Nets | TBD, Saturday

