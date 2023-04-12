Sixers-Nets playoff schedule: NBA releases full details for first-round series
The Sixers' start their first-round series against the Nets at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 76ers are set to square off against the Brooklyn Nets at the onset of what is expected to be a long NBA playoff run. And while we don’t know where that campaign will end, we now know the course the Sixers will chart in their first-round series against the Nets.
Listed below is the schedule for the Sixers’ best-of-seven series, with full time, date and TV information for Games 1-4. If necessary, information for Games 5-7 will be provided at a later date.
Full schedule
Game 1: Sixers vs. Nets | 1 p.m., Saturday (ESPN)
Game 2: Sixers vs. Nets | 7:30 p.m., Monday (TNT)
Game 3: Sixers @ Nets | 7:30 p.m., Thursday (TNT)
Game 4: Sixers @ Nets | 1 p.m., Saturday (TNT)
Game 5: Sixers vs. Nets | TBD, Monday
Game 6: Sixers @ Nets | TBD, Thursday
Game 7: Sixers vs. Nets | TBD, Saturday