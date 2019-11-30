1. James Ennis III has been up and down this year off the bench for the Sixers, but they wouldn’t have won without him scoring a season-high 20 points. Ennis, who had just two points in the first half, sparked the Sixers’ 31-17 third quarter advantage by scoring eight points and hitting on both three-pointers. Ennis was shooting with no hesitation and he was the main reason the Sixers got back in the game. He was later inserted with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter and soon afterwards was fouled on a three and made all three free throws. Leading 84-83, Ennis drew a foul driving to the basket and hit both free throws with 3:17 left. With the score tied at 87, Ennis fed Joel Embiid in the post, who made a three-point play. Ennis scored 10 fourth quarter points. For the game, he made all nine of his free throws and only took five shots from the field in a highly efficient effort.