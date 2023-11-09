Sixers’ Nicolas Batum (sprained finger) is probable for Friday’s game against the Pistons

DETROIT — Nicolas Batum is listed as probable for Friday’s 76ers game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena with a sprained finger on his right hand.

The forward suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Wednesday’s 106-103 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. He headed straight to the locker room, had his hand evaluated, and returned after halftime with tape on his finger.

Batum finished with five points on 2-for-3 shooting along with one block in 26 minutes, 8 seconds. He closed out the game with Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Tyrese Maxey.

That came after Batum had 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting and was a plus-30 in his Sixers debut Monday against the Washington Wizards.

The Sixers (6-1) acquired Batum along with Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, and draft picks from the Los Angeles Clippers last week in a three-team trade that sent James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev to L.A. Petrušev was later sent to the Sacramento Kings in a separate trade.

The Pistons (2-7) will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain), Joe Harris (left forearm bruise), Jaden Ivey (illness), Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain), and Monte Morris (right quadriceps strain) on Friday.

The game will be the In-Season Tournament opener for both squads and will count in the regular-season standings.