Nic Batum set to make Sixers debut after missing two games for personal reasons

Nick Batum is back with the 76ers.

The forward is expected to be available for Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards after missing two games for personal reasons.

» READ MORE: Why Nick Nurse wants to see more aggression from Tyrese Maxey despite a hot start

Meanwhile, the Wizards’ Deni Avdiji (sprained left ankle), Daniel Gafford (bruised left ankle) and Corey Kispert (sprained left ankle) are listed as questionable.

Advertisement

The Sixers acquired Batum along with Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and draft picks in Wednesday’s blockbuster three-team trade that sent James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Oklahoma City Thunder were the third team. The Clippers later agreed to send Petrušev and cash to the Sacramento Kings.

Batum averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 1.7 blocks, and 18 minutes in three games with the Clippers this season. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound reserve forward is in his 16th season.

» READ MORE: James Harden hasn’t ‘really been watching’ Sixers, but is unsurprised by Tyrese Maxey’s hot start

The 34-year-old has played shooting guard and both forward positions over his career. He is recognized as a solid defender and three-point shooter.

The Sixers (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into their game against the Wizards (1-4).