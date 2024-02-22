Sixers receive reinforcements with Nico Batum returning vs Knicks, De’Anthony Melton set to play against Cavs

Nico Batum will play for the 76ers Thursday night against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

The small forward’s teammate, De’Anthony Melton, will play in Friday night’s game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Batum has missed the past nine games with a strained left hamstring. Meanwhile, the contest against the Knicks (33-22) will mark the 18th game Melton will miss with a spine injury.

Batum is averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31 games with the Sixers after being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, while Melton has posted a career-high 11.8 points along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 33 games played.

Batum will join Tobias Harris, Paul Reed, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup against the Knicks.

Joel Embiid (meniscus surgery in left knee) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) will remain sidelined. The Sixers (32-22) are looking to avenge a 128-92 loss to the Knicks on Jan. 5.