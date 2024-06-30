Nico Batum, a valued Sixers veteran, will not return to Philly, per report

Nico Batum will not return to the 76ers, per a report from The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

Batum’s departure would mean the Sixers lose a valued veteran wing. The 35-year-old provided outside shooting, defensive versatility, reliable under-the-radar skills such as post-entry and inbounds passing, and a calm demeanor. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 60 games for the Sixers last season, and said he enjoyed playing in Philly more than he expected.

Advertisement

“You’ve got to be ready to play for that city, and I loved it,” Batum said after the Sixers’ season-ending loss. “ … I could feel the passion of this city for sports, for the Sixers. And I [felt] it right away, my first game against the Wizards. I [came] in and could feel it.

“And those fans, even when they’re not happy, you get booed, but I understand why. … I tried to [say to myself], ‘OK, they’re right. Because we suck right now, so we’ve got to play better.’”

Batum’s decision comes amid speculation he was considering retirement, after he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sixers as part of the James Harden blockbuster. When Batum was asked immediately after the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks in the playoffs’ first round if that was his final game, an eavesdropping Joel Embiid quipped, “No, it’s not. You’re coming back to the Sixers.”

But Embiid’s prediction was incorrect. Losing Batum means an even greater roster refresh for the Sixers, who entered Sunday with 11 free agents and more than $60 million in cap space. They began this offseason by drafting Duke sharpshooter Jared McCain at 16th overall, and UCLA defensive big man Adem Bona with the 41st pick.

Perennial All-Star wing Paul George is the Sixers’ top target in free agency. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry are among the players the Sixers hope to re-sign, a source told The Inquirer.

Batum is expected to play for the French national team at the 2024 Olympics. He has also spent parts of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.

With ample salary-cap space available, the Sixers are in position to make significant moves to bolster their roster around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Join Inquirer beat reporters Gina Mizell and Keith Pompey, as they recap the flurry of initial signings for the Sixers and around the league at noon on Monday.