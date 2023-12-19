Sixers’ Nicolas Batum expected to sit out vs. Timberwolves with hamstring tightness

Starting forward Nicolas Batum missed 76ers practice Tuesday with right hamstring tightness and is expected to be out for Wednesday’s marquee game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, coach Nick Nurse said.

”It’s nothing major,” Nurse said of Batum’s injury. “It is a little sore. I think [the medical staff] is looking at some imaging.”

The Sixers’ wing group could be even further depleted against the Timberwolves, who entered Tuesday with the Western Conference’s best record at 20-5. Marcus Morris Sr., who missed Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls with an illness, remained away from the facility Tuesday. Robert Covington also missed Tuesday’s practice because he was sick.

That could create an opportunity for Kelly Oubre Jr. to start against Minnesota, and for Danuel House Jr. and/or Furkan Korkmaz to get playing time.

The Sixers will enter the game with an 18-8 record. They lost at Minnesota on Nov. 22, a game played on the second night of a back-to-back and without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.