Despite all the obstacles brought on by COVID-19, 76ers center Norvel Pelle is relishing his chance to continue what has been a memorable first NBA season.
Pelle, 27, began the year on a two-way contract that was converted into a standard NBA contact on Feb. 7.
- Sixers’ Joel Embiid apprehensive about playing during coronavirus pandemic but excited to compete for NBA title
- Shake Milton joins Sixers teammate Joel Embiid in sharing his misgiving about the NBA’s return
- Matisse Thybulle says Sixers teammate Tobias Harris inspired him to join Philadelphia protests
Now as the Sixers depart for Orlando on Thursday to begin their preseason in anticipation of restarting their season Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers, Pelle is excited to be back on the court.
Through parts of four seasons with the 76ers’ G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats, and several years playing overseas, Pelle doesn’t take a single day of being an NBA player for granted.
“Regardless, of everything that’s going on, I was able to fulfill a dream and sign a contract with an NBA team and playing for the Sixers is a blessing,” he said on Wednesday morning during a Zoom interview with the media. “It’s a big rollercoaster, my whole career has been a rollercoaster up and down and whatnot, so being in the organization and in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers (is great).”
Pelle has had his moments with the Sixers, especially his debut when he had four blocked shots along with three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes and 33 seconds in a 101-95 win at Madison Square Garden over the New York Knicks on Nov. 30.
This season he has appeared in 20 games for the Sixers, while also playing in eight for the Blue Coats.
While some such as teammate Joel Embiid have voiced misgivings about resuming the season, Pelle is looking forward to heading to Orlando.
“Regardless of what was going on with the whole COVID, and the injustice system, but everything right now is a high and I am so excited about what is going on,” he said.
Pelle and veteran Kyle O’Quinn offer insurance in case the Sixers have injuries at center. Right now Embiid and Al Horford are healthy and if that is the case, barring foul trouble, there probably won’t be much playing time.
Pelle gives the Sixers a shot-blocking presence. This season he is averaging 1.3 blocked shots in just 8.9 minutes per game. Only 18 players who have qualified among the NBA leaders, have at least 1.3 blocks per game. A player has to have played 70 percent of his team’s games to qualify. Both Pelle and Embiid average 1.3 blocked shots to lead the Sixers.
Pelle always offers energy on the bench or off the bench. He knows it will be needed in Orlando while the games are played without fans.
“Knowing that there’s not going to be anybody in there but us, it will be like practice environment, but a high practice environment,” he said. “I will be the No. 1 cheerleader for everybody, just trying to bring similes and bring energy.”