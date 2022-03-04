Tobias Harris missed the 76ers’ Friday morning shootaround, and is now listed as questionable to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Harris is averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season but has been quieter offensively since the Sixers added perennial All-Star James Harden. Harris has connected on 10 of his 28 shot attempts in three games, while averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Harris has primarily been paired with Harden in coach Doc Rivers’ staggered lineups.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ culture doesn’t revolve around Joel Embiid. It is Joel Embiid. | Mike Sielski

Should Harris miss Friday’s game, a contender to start in his place is Georges Niang. The Sixers had a clean injury report for their first three games with Harden.

Harris, normally an NBA iron man, missed six games early in the season with a COVID-19 case that caused significant symptoms and, he believes, aftereffects. He also has been playing with shoulder tendinitis for most of the season.

DeAndre Jordan expected to join Sixers in Miami

After signing with the Sixers Thursday night, veteran center DeAndre Jordan is expected to join the team in Miami for Saturday’s game against the Heat.

Without Jordan available, Paul Millsap, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey remain the Sixers’ backup center options against a Cavaliers team with a strong frontcourt.

The 37-year-old Millsap has held that role the past four games with mediocre-at-best results, averaging 4.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. Reed was in that spot for two games before Millsap arrived after the Harden trade that also sent former backup center Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and two first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets. Bassey, a rookie, was recalled from the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday.

» READ MORE: Harden Mania puts Sixers at the center of a Philly love story a decade in the making | David Murphy

Jordan averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32 games (19 starts) this season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being waived earlier this week.

He once led the led the NBA in field-goal percentage five consecutive seasons from 2012-17, ranked first in the league in rebounding two consecutive seasons from 2013-15 and was an All-Star from 2016-17. But his production has steadily dropped off in recent seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Lakers.