Since this is ostensibly the first draft of history, we’ll remind you of the details. In March of 2020, the United States of America was overwhelmed by a pandemic that probably should have been handled better than it was handled at a federal level. In the absence of competent top-down leadership, the rest of the nation was reduced to a headless chicken, running around making up rules whose coherence started and stopped at state and/or county lines. Organizations like the NFL, the NBA, and MLB showed everybody that a state of normal could be approximated, given the requisite amount of funding, incentive, and will. Nine months went by, 2020 ended, and the Capitol was stormed by a bunch of people who still live with their mother. And then the NBA decided to cash in its mulligan.