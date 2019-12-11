2) Ben Simmons’ ability in the open court gives the Sixers’ offense a dimension that few teams can match. The last time these two teams played, Raul Neto was in the starting lineup and Simmons was in street clothes nursing a sprained shoulder. This time, his presence made plenty of difference. While he wasn’t nearly as active in the Sixers’ half-court sets as he was a couple of nights earlier against the Raptors, he led a transition attack that kept the Nuggets on their heels for most of the night. Midway through the second quarter, he dropped a pass for the trailing Furkan Korkmaz in transition for an open three-pointer that gave the Sixers their largest lead of the game at 46-33. At one point in the second quarter, the Sixers had outscored the Nuggets 14-0 in fast break points.