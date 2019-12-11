Here is my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 97-92 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: For the second game in a row, this goes to rookie Matisse Thybulle, who had a game-high plus-20 rating. Thybulle scored 13 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range. He played his usual strong defense and recorded one steal, no turnovers and five rebounds in 26 minutes, 20 seconds. This came after Thybulle scored a career-high 20 points in Sunday’s 110-104 win over visiting Toronto.
Worst performance: Former Sixers forward Jerami Grant didn’t have success against his first NBA team. Grant scored three points, shooting 1-for-6. He ended up with a minus-16 rating, the worst on his team.
Best defensive performance: That would again be Thybulle, who brought plenty of defensive intensity. Thybulle had one steal, and his plus-20 rating was the game’s best.
Worst statistic: The Nuggets were outrebounded, 49-38, and that included a 12-5 edge by the Sixers on the offensive glass.
Best statistic: The Sixers outscored the Nuggets in fast-break points, 19-9. That included a 17-5 advantage in the first half.
Worst of the worst: Nuggets guard Jamal Murray played just 5:11 before suffering a trunk contusion in the first quarter. He is one of the bright young guards in the NBA, and Denver had trouble making up for his scoring and leadership.
Best of the best: The Sixers improved their home record this season to 13-0. The players have said all year how they feed off the energy of the sellout crowds, and Tuesday was a prime example.