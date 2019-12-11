Best performance: For the second game in a row, this goes to rookie Matisse Thybulle, who had a game-high plus-20 rating. Thybulle scored 13 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range. He played his usual strong defense and recorded one steal, no turnovers and five rebounds in 26 minutes, 20 seconds. This came after Thybulle scored a career-high 20 points in Sunday’s 110-104 win over visiting Toronto.