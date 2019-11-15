For the night, the Sixers scored an average of 1.09 points on each offensive possession that did not result in a turnover. So those eight turnovers cost them in the neighborhood of 8.75 points. Cut that in half, add in a couple more made three-pointers (36% instead of 2-for-11), and suddenly there’s something to play for in the last 1:11 of action. This, despite the fact that they were playing without Joel Embiid and coming off a hard-fought victory and flight to Orlando the night before.