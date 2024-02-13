Sixers officially sign six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry

The 76ers officially signed Kyle Lowry on Tuesday to a $2.8 million contract for the remainder of the season.

This comes after the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova standout cleared waivers after being bought out by Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Hornets had acquired the six-time All-Star in a trade from the Miami Heat on Jan. 23.

The 6-foot North Philly native will wear No. 7, which has been worn by reserve center Mo Bamba. Bamba will switch to No. 5.

Lowry is expected to be the Sixers backup point guard, but will also play alongside All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, according to a source.

His homecoming is more about leadership than talent. The 37-year-old can help players buy into what Sixers coach Nick Nurse is selling.

He was Nurse’s standout floor leader on the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship team.

Lowry knows how to run a team. He’s a winner, a leader, and possesses a toughness the Sixers lost while trading away Patrick Beverley and another North Philly native in Marcus Morris Sr. on Thursday.

This homecoming also reunites Lowry with Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations.

As the Houston Rockets’ general manager, Morey acquired Lowry from the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 19, 2009, before trading him to the Raptors on July 11, 2012.

» READ MORE: How much will Kyle Lowry have left in the tank as a Sixer? And will it even matter?

Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 28 minutes this season in Miami. He started in each of his first 35 appearances before being taken out of the starting lineup.

In his two games off the bench before the trade, Lowry shot a combined 2-for-13 while averaging 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 24.8 minutes. Lowry averaged 3.1 points on 22.5% shooting — including 12.0% on three-pointers — along with 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 turnovers, and 24 minutes in his final seven games in Miami.

The Sixers (32-21) will entertain the Heat Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.