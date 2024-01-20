Sixers-Magic takeaways: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey continue to climb franchise — and NBA — leaderboards

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are closing in on a 76ers’ franchise record.

Embiid also moved into 10th place in NBA history for the most points scored in the first 30 games of a season. And Patrick Beverely and Marcus Morris Sr. continue to show why they may be hard-to-replace reserves.

Those three things stood out in Friday’s 124-109 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.

» READ MORE: Sources: Sixers unlikely to pursue Bruce Brown before NBA trade deadline

Dynamic scoring duo

Embiid finished with a game-high 36 points, seven rebounds, and four steals despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Maxey added 32 points, five assists, and three steals. This marked the eighth time they both recorded at least 30 points in a game this season.

But it was the 19th time this season that both players had at least 25 points in a game this season. That’s the second-most such games in franchise history. Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer had 29 such games.

Passing Michael Jordan

Embiid has 1,053 points through 30 games this season. He surpassed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (1,052) for the 10th most points all-time during that time. Chamberlain set the league record of 1,527 during the 1962-63 season.

Embiid could have had more points. Friday’s matchup marked the 11th game that the reigning MVP has sat out the fourth quarter with the Sixers having a comfortable lead.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Will the Sixers make a deal at trade deadline? Or monitor their health and stand pat?

And he’s not complaining.

“It’s good,” he told reporters after Friday’s game. “That means I can keep playing in these back-to-backs, and my body can keep feeling better. I was praying on the bench every single time they scored. I was hoping that they wouldn’t score, so we kept the lead and I didn’t have to go back in. But it’s cool.”

In addition to passing Jordan, Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 19 consecutive games. That ranks fifth all-time in NBA history. He’ll move into a fourth-place tie with Chamberlain with a 30-point outing Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Chamberlain scored 30 or more points for an NBA record 65 consecutive games as a Philadelphia Warrior during the 1961-62 season.

Gritty tandem

Morris and Beverley have been solid additions for the Sixers (27-13), providing the toughness they coveted in past seasons.

Beverley, who signed a one-year deal in July, is an agitator. He also gives them aggressiveness. Meanwhile, Morris, a North Philly native, has been a leader on and off the court since being acquired in a Nov. 1 trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. The forward brings a blue-collar mentality to his hometown team.

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: ‘Do you think the Sixers will bring back Kelly Oubre Jr. and Pat Beverley next season?’

They both made major contributions off the bench against the Magic (22-20).

Morris had 10 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes, 7 seconds. Beverley, the backup point guard, added five points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28:26.