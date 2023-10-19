Sixers’ Patrick Beverley has taken on familiar role of veteran leader and defensive sparkplug

Pat Beverley could not have been more of a leader with his new team.

And it wasn’t only because Beverley was anointed the 76ers’ starting point guard with James Harden out for the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics. Beverley was simply in his element, serving as an extension of coach Nick Nurse on the TD Garden floor.

His leadership was already on full display in the hallway an hour before the Oct. 8 game. That’s when the 35-year-old led the Sixers’ young players to the chapel for a pre-game prayer service. He continued that tradition before the team’s next two preseason games, and expects to continue to do so throughout the season.

“You know what,” Beverley said. “I’m going to be honest. Most of the young guys come flock toward me. I don’t even come in trying, ‘Oh, he’s a young guy.’ They see the way I work. They see the way I prepare.”

They also see his mannerism at chapel and emotion and grit during games.

And they’re not alone.

“He’s putting in a tremendous amount of work pre- and post-practice,” Nurse said. “He really, really does a good job of organizing and that’s important. We need a veteran guy that can get us organized, settled down, and all those kinds of things and then he’s a got a little bit on the other end, too.”

Beverley’s play on defense is primarily why the Sixers signed him to a one-year, $3.1 million deal in July. (One could argue that the Sixers got him at a bargain rate.)

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is one of the league’s biggest antagonists and has been widely considered the heart and soul of almost every franchise he has joined.

Beverley averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 593 career games with the Chicago Bulls, L.A. Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, L.A. Clippers, and Houston Rockets.

As is the case at times for Beverley, the 35-year-old’s emotions got the best of him in Monday’s 127-119 preseason road victory over the Nets. He received his second technical foul, causing him to be ejected with 8 minutes, 24 seconds for arguing with Ben Simmons from the bench.

Beverley was coming to the aid of rookie reserve center Filip Petrušev, who 14 seconds earlier got into a verbal altercation with Simmons. He and the former Sixer received technicals for their exchange.

“In that particular situation, he just stuck up for me like a real vet,” Petrušev said. “I’m just thankful for him.”

None of this is surprising to Tobias Harris, who also was a teammate of Beverley’s for the Clippers.

“In L.A., he was one of the favorite teammates because he supported every guy on the team,” Harris said. “He wants to see every single player be as successful as they can be. And he’s not just one of those guys who just talks it. He really means it.”

But Harris says Beverley’s tenacity, attention to detail, and pride in his game also make him a great teammate.

“I think you talk about locker room guys, culture guys,” Harris said. “He’s one of them at the forefront.

“I tell people all the time he’s one of my favorite teammates.”

Beverley averaged 7.3 points while shooting 57.1% in the first three preseason games. He also averaged two assists.

But his contagious mentality and defensive swagger have stood out the most. His presence has improved the Sixers’ toughness and defense. Players love Beverley when he is on their team and despise him as an opponent.

“My role is the same for every team I go to: impact winning,” Beverley said. “That’s always been my role since I’ve been in the league: impact winning. I take it very seriously. I take my craft very seriously.

“I’m not here to just go through the motions. I’m out here to win games. That’s it.”