Sixers’ Paul George brushes off productivity concerns: ‘I’ve still got a lot of game in me’

Public perception is that Paul George is nearing the end of his career. However, despite his age and injuries, the 76ers forward believes he’s still one of the most impactful players in the NBA.

“Again, getting healthy, I’m the Paul George that the Sixers went out and signed,” the nine-time All-Star said when asked whether he sees himself more as a mentor than a star contributor this season. “I do think I’ve still got a lot of game in me. Playing at a high level, that’s still who I am. I’ve got to get to that point.

“I do think I’ll be a part of camp, going into it. But I do have a voice and a part in the team to help the young guys. … I plan on being both.”

George’s status for the season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 at TD Garden is questionable. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward has yet to be cleared for full-contact drills after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on July 14 at the NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center.

If he misses the season opener, it will mark the second time in as many seasons that he’s done so since signing a four-year, $211.5 million contract on July 6, 2024, to form a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

When he signed, George’s presence was encouraging for a Sixers franchise with championship aspirations.

He was regarded as one of the better wings in the league. The thought was that his addition would catapult the Sixers back into the NBA’s elite. The six-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive pick averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals and shot a career-best 41.3% on three-pointers during the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, George struggled to create separation last season and averaged just 16.2 points, the fourth-lowest average of his 15-year NBA career. He also finished with the third-lowest three-point percentage (35.8%) of his career.

And he was at his worst while playing alongside Embiid.

In 18 games with the Sixers’ star center, George averaged 14.2 points on 41.2% shooting from the field — including going 35 of 113 (31.0%) on three-pointers.

Those numbers and his remaining salary are reasons why George has been regarded as a bad signing for the Sixers.

He’ll make $51.6 million this season and $54.1 million in 2026-27. And at age 37, George will have a player option for $56.5 million for the 2027-28 season. It’s a contract that could set the Sixers back for years if he doesn’t improve.

Injuries and lack of continuity contributed to his struggles.

The Southern California native was sidelined for three weeks after hyperextending his left knee, which resulted in a bone bruise, during an exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 14, 2024. He suffered the same injury during the Sixers’ Nov. 20 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He’s also been hampered by left groin soreness, right ankle soreness, and a torn tendon in his left little finger. In all, he missed 26 of the first 67 games because of injuries before being shut down for the season on March 17, the day he received injections in the left adductor muscle in his groin and left knee.

George was expected to be healthy in time for this season. However, he suffered a left knee injury a few days before undergoing the arthroscopic surgery on July 14.

“I’m not a doctor, but I think just trusting my body, trusting the process, going into this season,” he said. “The team is allowing me to kind of be as [close] to 100% as possible, because that’s what I signed up for. That’s what they signed me for, to come in and be the Paul George that they went out and recruited last year. So for me to do that, I do have to be healthy. That’s really it.

“Again, I’m putting the work in. I’m putting the time in. I’m seeing the progress. I’m feeling more and more like myself each day.”

He’s also starting to embrace playing power forward if needed.

“If you asked me about this 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have been a fan of it,” he said. “But in today’s game, there’s not real fours like there used to be. And at this point in my career, let the young guys go out and play the wing positions.”

He knows the Sixers have solid perimeter defenders in Kelly Oubre Jr., restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, and rookie VJ Edgecombe. With that, he’s prepared to adjust and play the four to give the Sixers an extra ballhandler and provide better spacing as a point forward.

“Last year was tough,” George said. “One of the toughest seasons I’ve been a part of, not just from a team standpoint, but from a personal standpoint. But from a motivational standpoint, it can’t get worse than last year, right? That was a rock-bottom kind of season. I think it was a disappointment, personally, for myself, and obviously for the fans here. But I do think there’s a lot to look forward to.”