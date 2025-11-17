Sixers’ Paul George expected to make season debut vs. the Clippers

Paul George is expected to make his season debut on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, according to an ESPN report.

His return isn’t a surprise, as the 76ers forward looked great during post-practice drills Sunday. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder even wore the blue practice jersey, which is usually reserved for starters, when the media were permitted in the gym.

Advertisement

He also had the blue jersey on during Monday morning’s shootaround. George previously wore the gray jersey that denotes that a player is in the second unit and out of the rotation despite being a full participant at practice since Oct. 19.

George’s return was delayed because doctors wanted to see substantial strength in his left quadriceps before clearing him to play. As a result, George missed all four exhibition games and the first 12 regular-season games following arthroscopic left knee surgery on July 11.

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: Paul George and Joel Embiid’s trade value, need for backup point guard, and more

Monday’s contest against his former team will be George’s first game since March 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 35-year-old played in only 41 games last season — his first as a Sixer — while hampered by various injuries. George was ruled out for the remainder of that season on March 17, the day he received injections in the left adductor muscle in his groin and left knee.

He was expected to return in time for training camp. However, the nine-time All-Star’s knee surgery caused him to miss additional time.

His return comes at a good time for the Sixers, who are without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee LCL injury), Joel Embiid (right knee soreness), and Adem Bona (sprained right ankle).

» READ MORE: Sixers need to be ‘mentally tougher’ against physical play while improving third quarters

The hope is George can improve upon last season’s performance.

He struggled to create separation and averaged just 16.2 points, the fourth-lowest of his 15-year NBA career. George also finished with his third-lowest three-point percentage (.358).