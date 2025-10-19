Paul George is a full participant at Sixers practice

Paul George’s return to the court remains a work in progress.

The 76ers forward missed the final 21 games of last season and all four of the team’s exhibition games this fall. But his full participation Sunday in practice indicate that he could be returning to game action soon.

“He looked good,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s moving good. He needs to have some more conditioning and things. But he looked good. He’s really pushing himself to get in shape.

“Defensively, he looked really good. He was really moving.”

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder did a solid job of reading what was about to happen. Then George used his length to get back on defense and close out on shooters.

“He really knows what he is doing on that end,” Nurse said. “But yeah, he’s making progress.”

The 35-year-old played in only 41 games last season, hampered by various injuries. George was ruled out for the remainder of the season on March 17, the day he received injections in the left adductor muscle in his groin and his left knee.

He was expected to return in time for training camp. However, the nine-time All-Star had arthroscopic surgery in his left knee on July 11, causing him to miss attentional time.

Sunday’s practice came after George participated in five-on-five scrimmaging on Thursday, following three-on-three drills on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid (left knee management) was also a full participant Sunday. Trendon Watford (right hamstring) was a partial participant. Watford took part in the drills at the start of practice and in the five-on-zero work.

The Sixers would not provide injury status reports for Wednesday’s season opener against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. There were reports last week that George was unlikely to face the Celtics.

Nurse was asked if the nine-time All-Star was ahead of schedule.

“I don’t know about that,” he said. “... But he’s out there. I think he made progress in each of the last three sessions. Again, it’s been the first practice that he’s been all the way through. And the last practice was the first time he’d ever played five-on-five.

“We’re happy to see him out there. We’ll just keep making progressions.”

After Wednesday, the Sixers will play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in the home opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Then they’ll entertain the Orlando Magic on Oct. 27 before facing the Washington Wizards the next night at Capital One Arena. The Sixers will close out the month at home against the Celtics on Oct. 31.

Embiid made his debut Friday in a 126-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in his first contest since Feb. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets.