Paul George says playing with Joel Embiid is a bigger challenge than expected, ‘but I’m here to learn’

It was an obvious question, and Paul George provided an obvious answer.

Following Tuesday’s 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors, 76ers forward Paul George was asked if playing with Joel Embiid is a bigger challenge than anticipated.

Embiid is unusual as a ball-dominant and highly skilled 7-foot-2 center in an era in which perimeter players usually dominate the game. There’s no real comparison to playing with a center of his stature.

“Absolutely,” George said. “You know, absolutely. I’d be lying if I said I thought I came in here and I thought this would be an easy process. It’s been challenging. It’s definitely been challenging.

“But I’m here to learn and figure it out. He’s an unbelievable talent. He makes the game easy with just his presence, his attention that he draws. But it’s been a challenge.”

George had 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting to go with two steals and two turnovers against the Raptors. In 16 games with Embiid this season, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 13.9 points on 40.1% shooting from the field — including 31 of 98 (31.6%) on three-pointers. However, in 18 games without Embiid, George averages 18.9 points on 45% shooting, including 51 of 123 (41.4%) on threes.

George said he won’t shy away from the challenge of playing with Embiid. The 34-year-old said he looks forward to challenges, so he’s going to embrace this one and try to figure it out.

The duo is trying to figure out a way to get George involved through more communication throughout games.

“I’m trying to see what he saw,” George said of the conversations. “What I’m looking at. What I’m seeing. Both offense and defense. I’m trying to figure out where we are at. And if we are aligned on things.

“A lot of times, we are. But I’ve got to know his side of things. I’ve got to see what he sees and vice versa. You know, we are getting there. We’ve got a little bit more work to do, but we are getting there.”

George took only two shots in the first quarter and four by intermission in Sunday’s 135-127 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. So the Sixers made a more conscious effort to get him involved Tuesday night.

That effort came with mixed results.

His five shots in the first quarter led the team. However, George went without a shot attempt in the second quarter before attempting two in the third. And he closed things out with five attempts in the final quarter. Still, he never fully found a rhythm or looked like the player the Sixers expected when he was signed to a four-year, $211.5 million deal this summer.

And while Tyrese Maxey (five points on 1-of-9 shooting) and George struggled, Embiid was productive in the loss. He misfired from deep (1-for-5 from three), but still came away with 27 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting.

“Obviously, offensively, we had our spells,” Embiid said of building chemistry. “The other times, it looked like we were still learning how to play with each other. So we’ve just got to keep working on it, keep being consistent, and keep trusting each other.”