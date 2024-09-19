Sixers provide first look at Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on the court together

The 76ers were considered one of the NBA’s big winners this summer, with an offseason centered on the acquisition of Paul George. They also pulled in Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon.

So, now that fall is almost officially upon us, it’s time to see that collection of talent hit the basketball court. The Sixers shared the first glimpse of George playing alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. On their X account, the team shared a post with George pulling in a pass from Maxey and rising up for a jumper on the wing.

Images of Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele dunking and rookie Jared McCain squaring up for a pass also circulated on the team’s social media accounts.

But the Sixers didn’t forget their stalwarts. They shared a post with the caption “the Process and the Franchise,” referring to Embiid and Maxey, respectively. Both players looked happy to be back on the court with a team many view as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

From here, the Sixers will progress from voluntary workouts to media day on Sept. 30 and right into training camp on Oct. 1, with the NBA preseason and regular season not far behind.

So while we’ve gotten our first glimpse, we’ll have to wait until Oct. 11 for a real look at these Sixers. That is when the Sixers take off for Nick Nurse’s home state and play against the Timberwolves in Des Moines, Iowa. And then they’ll be off to the thick of the NBA season.