Kevin Hart’s pitch for Paul George to join the Sixers was full of ‘fan energy’

Paul George’s Sixers recruiting video featured everyone from Saquon Barkley to Mike Trout to Dr. J to Lil Dicky. Kevin Hart claimed he wasn’t featured in the video — although George said he was — but he did make his voice heard, hitting George over text to tell him how much he wanted him on the Sixers.

“It was just me trying to get to PG in some way, but I actually couldn’t, so it was just sending texts once I heard what was going on, just being a pain in the [expletive] where and how I could,” Hart told Taylor Rooks on her podcast. “It’s just fan energy. I have no alliance to that office. I’m not in the business. I’m just a diehard Sixers fan. Once I heard it could possibly be, or we could possibly have, that’s just me being a fan, and having a relationship.”

What exactly did Hart send to George?

“Texting PG just Kevin Hart-type [expletive],” Hart joked. “Man, it would be cool! This could be great! Our cheesesteaks are amazing! City of Brotherly Love!”

But Hart isn’t sure how much of an impact his texts had. After all, Hart said he tries to recruit most top targets to the Sixers — and it usually doesn’t work out.

“Probably destroyed some of the deals for all I know,” Hart said. “[James] Harden happened, that one didn’t fall through. I was definitely aggressive with James. How cool it would be, why Philadelphia could be a better home than Houston. I was just lying, ‘Our city, let me tell you something, the public transportation in Philadelphia, if you ever need it, we’re going to get you where you need to go.’ Just me being silly.”