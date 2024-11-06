Sixers’ Paul George says he has no hard feelings about his exit from the Clippers

LOS ANGELES — Back in his old stomping grounds, Paul George was looking forward to seeing familiar faces.

The former Los Angeles Clippers All-Star turned 76er wanted to see the people who were in his corner. And he couldn’t wait to compete against the guys who served as his teammates for the last five seasons. He was set to face the Clippers on Wednesday night at Intuit Dome for the first time since he signed with the Sixers in July.

”In the beginning, it will be the selfish part, saying hi to everyone, kind of taking myself away from the competitive side,” George said Wednesday morning. “Kind of enjoying seeing the people I spent a lot of time with here.

“But after that, man. Just roll the ball out, throw the ball up in the air. It’s go time, and kind of shift … the focus on what the now is, the present is, and that’s being a Philadelphia 76er.”

George, now 34, and Kawhi Leonard were the cornerstones of the Clippers before the team was unwilling to offer George the four-year, maximum salary he demanded. The organization was in talks to trade him to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade deal. After that fell through, George and the Clippers met one last time to see if they could work out a deal to retain him. Unable to come to an agreement with L.A., the nine-time All-Star signed a four-year, $211.5 million contract with the Sixers.

“I think it got kind of misconstrued, or the narrative kind of wasn’t written correctly with the relationship with [Clippers president of basketball operations] Lawrence [Frank] and the relationship with [team owner] Steve [Ballmer],” George said. “They were awesome the whole time I was here.

“That was kind of the reason why it was such a shocking decision, how it played out at the end. But they were awesome during my time here. I think that was kind of refreshing to be alongside and have a partnership like that with a front office.”

His relationship with Frank and Ballmer was among the highlights of his Clippers tenure. Despite that, George understands why he’s no longer a part of the franchise.

“I think people don’t realize business is business,” George said. “They made a business decision. They made a business decision that works for the organization, and that’s fine. I made a business decision that works for myself and my family.

“Again ... I still appreciate and love those guys, but it’s part of the business. I don’t take no ill will from it.”

George was eligible to sign a four-year, $221.1 million deal with the Clippers. However, the franchise was unwilling to offer him more than the three-year, $152.4 million extension that it gave to Leonard. The Clippers were willing to give George a three-year, $150 million deal.

George was asked if Leonard used his voice in regards to his contract situation.

“I can’t speak on that, because I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors,” he said. “So I can’t really speak on that.

“I know Kawhi and I enjoyed our time here together. We kind of dealt with our situation separately, with both of us having the impression we’re both staying here. But I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”

Leonard has remained one of George’s closest friends in the NBA. They still hang out and their families are close.

But George does wonder what would have happened if he and Leonard could have remained healthy. Because of the pair’s multiple injuries, the Clippers never fully lived up to their potential.