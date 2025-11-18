Sixers’ Paul George ‘felt good’ after making his season debut

After 12 games on the shelf recovering from offseason knee surgery, Paul George finally made his season debut Monday night against the Clippers.

Nick Nurse doesn’t expect George to play both legs of the Sixers’ upcoming back-to-back against the Raptors and the Bucks, but said his star forward came out of the game feeling healthy.

“He was good,” Nurse said. “Came out good. Felt good. Feels good. Today he was a full participant in practice.”

George, who signed a four-year max contract ahead of last season, played 21 minutes and scored nine points against his former team. Nurse said prior to his season debut that George would be on a minutes restriction, but did not get into specifics.

Although George shot 2-for-9 from the field, including 1-for-4 from three-point range, the Sixers are already feeling his impact on both ends of the floor.

“We all know [what] he can do as far as on-ball defending, but he’s also a great off-ball defender, being there for us, being able to help, being loud,” Trendon Watford said. “I think that’s what we’ve been missing. With Kelly [Oubre Jr.] going out, Kelly being the vocal guy on defense, and obviously the guy who takes the toughest matchups, Paul can fill that void for us.”

Dominick Barlow, who played his second game since returning from a procedure for an elbow laceration, idolized George growing up. He said the spacing George brings on the floor helped open up the game for the entire team.

“It’s going to make our lineups a lot more interesting, and it’s gonna be fun,” Barlow said.

Barlow back

Speaking of injuries, Barlow said he’s at full go following his the procedure to repair the cut in his elbow, and he’s not restricted in any way. He is working with the medical team to prevent the cut from reopening, but said he’s not overly concerned about it.

In his second game back, Barlow believes his vision on the court is already improving.

“Seeing driving angles, I had a couple of straight line drives that I was able to attack, so I’d probably say that was the biggest thing,” Barlow said. “I’m just trying to get some more pop back in my legs.”

The Sixers don’t have any new updates on the health status of Oubre or Joel Embiid, Nurse said.

Embiid was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, but has missed four consecutive games managing his right knee injury.

“He’s OK, I would say,” Nurse said ahead of Monday’s game. “Just not quite pain-free. Still day-to-day. I think it’s getting better. I don’t think he’s far away from playing.”

Oubre missed Monday’s game with a lateral collateral ligament injury in his left knee, which he suffered on Friday in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Nurse said the team is still waiting for an update on his status.