The 76ers have fully guaranteed Paul Reed’s contract for this season, a league source confirmed.

The reserve center will make $1.78 million for the 2022-23 season. The team had until Jan. 10, 2023, to decide whether it wanted to guarantee the the final season of his deal. But they opted to do it now, ahead of Tuesday’s season-opener against the Boston Celtics. ESPN was first to report the news.

Reed averaged 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.9 minutes in 38 games with two starts last season.

The third-year player elevated his play this preseason and was a surprise selection at the backup center position. Conventional wisdom suggested that Reed would be third string after the acquisition of Montrezl Harrell.

The belief was that Harrell, the NBA’s 2020 sixth man of the year, would be penciled in as Joel Embiid’s backup. Instead, Reed was No. 2 at training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. And he’s held that position since.