Sixers backup center Paul Reed is soaking up information and excelling in his role

Paul Reed is making strides.

While undersized, the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder is showing he can be a reliable reserve center option for the 76ers. Reed has a better understanding of his role. He’s setting screens, grabbing offensive rebounds and making outlet passes to open shooters with more vigor.

In the past, once Reed secured a rebound, he would attempt to score on putbacks regardless of the situation. At times, his lack of awareness led to missed opportunities.

In Sunday’s 112-93 home victory over the Washington Wizards, Reed thought about forcing such a shot while pinned underneath the basket. Instead, he paused and made a pass to James Harden, who converted a stepback three.

“You see the bench clapping,” coach Doc Rivers said of Reed’s outlet pass. “He learned from the last game.”

The game in question was Friday’s 120-119 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Well Fargo Center. On one play, Reed received the ball in the corner, pump-faked a pass to Harden and drove to the basket.

“I was amused by the play,” Rivers said. “James was not. I will tell you that. But it worked out.”

That situation aside, Harden trusts Reed more.

“He’s already a talented player,” Harden said, “but the better connection we can have, the easier it’s going to be on both ends of the floor. He’s been doing a really good job at that.”

Harden sees the hard work the third-year player puts in, and their communication while on the floor together is has been solid. And it’s showing in Reed’s performance.

Reed is averaging 3.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 54 games this season. His numbers over the last eight games are 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 14.3 minutes.

“You can see that, which is great, because he’s throwing it to him more,” Rivers said of Harden’s trust in Reed. “And Paul finishes. He has really good hands.

“Then, defensively, he’s so active, man. He gets to balls you shouldn’t get to and he creates extra possessions for us.”

One of Reed’s best games came in the Sixers’ 119-94 victory over the Miami Heat at the Miami-Dade Arena on March 1. He finished with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting, grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and swatted two blocks.

In another recent game, Reed tied a season high when he collected three blocks in a 147-143 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 6. He also scored eight points on 4-for-4 shooting.

“I feel like the more time I get on the court, the better I build chemistry with my teammates,” Reed said. “The more comfortable I get with knowing what they need from me, and the more comfortable they are with me on the court as well.

“They know what I’m going to do when I get the ball. I know what they are going to do, so it’s kind of like after building this chemistry it’s easier to go out and play.”