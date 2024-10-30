Paul Reed ‘felt some type of way’ about leaving Sixers, but is ready to turn the page with Detroit Pistons

Paul Reed was in familiar territory Wednesday morning, making his way around the Wells Fargo Center arc to fire a barrage of three-pointers. And once the fifth-year big man finished on one end of the court, he repeated the routine on the opposite side.

The difference: Reed was wearing Detroit Pistons practice gear, after joining that team over the summer following his release by the 76ers. And ahead of his first game back in Philly as a visitor, the man affectionately known as “BBall Paul” expressed his gratitude for beginning his career here — while also looking ahead to his career’s next chapter.

“The city gave me a lot, I ain’t gonna lie,” Reed said. “A lot of trust. A lot of love. A lot of passion. So I really love Philly. I definitely felt some type of way when I left. But it is what it is. That’s the business.”

Reed quickly became a fan favorite because of his high-energy playing style, knack for rebounding, and occasionally wacky highlight plays and one-liners. He gave another following Wednesday’s shootaround, telling the media scrum, “Y’all ain’t gonna want to hear this, but I’m looking forward to getting a ‘W.’” Later, a faint “Bball Paul!” chant briefly echoed through the stands after a tribute video rolled during a first-quarter timeout.

And behind the scenes, Reed also became known for a relentless “out the mud” work ethic, an intangible trait he brought to Detroit.

“We do all the tracking and all that stuff,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Wednesday’s game, “and there’s not a guy who works harder than Paul.”

Yet Reed, who averaged 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 215 career games with the Sixers, is still struggling to crack the rebuilding Pistons’ rotation.

Entering Wednesday, he had only played in one game during Detroit’s 0-4 start, a scoreless seven minutes in an Oct. 25 loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. When asked about expectations with his new team, Reed said he is being tasked with spacing the floor and pushing the ball in transition more. And while describing Bickerstaff’s coaching style, Reed said he is “training guys to make the right pass, make the right play.”

“And he’s very clear,” Reed added. “He lets us know what he wants and what he needs from us, and I appreciate that.”

Details such as being in the correct spot on the floor at the correct time were a focus — or issue — during Reed’s four seasons with the Sixers. While spending stretches with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, Reed would be drilled on basic actions such as dribble-handoffs in order to dissuade him from going rogue (aka “start BBalling,” former coach Coby Karl said in 2021) with the ball in his hands.

Reed eventually became the backup center behind former NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, then a starter (or the big man who logged starter’s minutes) while Embiid was sidelined for about two months following knee surgery. Reed flashed effective play during that stretch, including a 30-point, 13-rebound outing in a last-minute start at the Denver Nuggets that drew praise from three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic. But during their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, the Sixers torpedoed during the minutes Embiid rested and Reed was on the floor.

Reed knew his future was uncertain once the Sixers lost in six games. Because of a rare contract quirk from when he signed a 2023 restricted free agent offer sheet with the Utah Jazz that the Sixers matched, Reed’s deal for 2024-25 became nonguaranteed. After the Sixers drafted defensive-minded center Adem Bona in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft, then got a commitment from starting-caliber big man Andre Drummond in the opening hours of free agency, Reed “kind of had a feeling” his time in Philly might be up.

So he relocated his family, including a new baby, to a Detroit suburb. A reunion with fellow Sixer-turned-Piston Tobias Harris — who cracked a smile when asked Wednesday about continuing to be Reed’s teammate — helped with Reed’s basketball adjustment. Bickerstaff also praised Reed’s willingness to share his experiences playing for a postseason regular with the Pistons’ younger big men, even while former Roman Catholic star Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are ahead of him on the depth chart.

Before beginning that extensive shooting routine Wednesday, Reed sat next to Bickerstaff on the scorer’s table. The coach said later that Reed had initiated that conversation with him, though added it had nothing to do with the player’s individual role. But a question about how the team could improve at closing out fourth quarters organically transitioned to Reed’s family, and his time in Philly.

The setting, after all, provided Reed with the chance to look back — and forward.

“Philly will always have a place in my heart, but I’m on a new team now,” Reed said. “So I’ve got to just focus on the team I’m on now, and try to make it work with this team. It’s hard to live in the past.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m working toward the future and stay in the moment.”