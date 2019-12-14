The Sixers had a difficult and emotional 115-109 win at Boston on Thursday and then had to return less than 24 hours later to face a Pelicans team that had lost 10 in a row. So a letdown was inevitable and the Sixers, who led by as many as 16 in the first quarter, allowed the Pelicans in the game longer than they would have liked. Give New Orleans credit for fighting, but the Sixers did enough to win when they weren’t on their game. Not all the games will be won with style points and this was one of them. Ben Simmons, who had a rough offensive game against Boston, came back strong for the Sixers, frequently taking it to the hoop with authority.