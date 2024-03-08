Sixers’ dreadful first half dooms them in 103-95 loss to New Orleans Pelicans

The boos inside the Wells Fargo Center began early Friday night when a KJ Martin three-point attempt sailed over the rim without a graze.

They continued when Zion Williamson blocked Paul Reed inside. And when Buddy Hield could not convert a fastbreak layup attempt. And when Nick Nurse called timeout with 6 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter, his team already trailing by 30 points.

Those frustrated reactions shifted to cheers late in the fourth, while the shorthanded Sixers were in the midst of a stunning final charge. But their dreadful first half was too much to overcome in a 103-95 loss to continue their slide while playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The blowout-turned-nail-biter defeat was another blow to the Sixers’ postseason positioning. They entered the night at 35-28 and sitting in seventh place in a tight Eastern Conference, where 2 1/2 games separate fourth place and eighth.

Maxey, an All-Star this season, missed his third consecutive game with a concussion. He has begun the protocol steps to return — including a workout scheduled for Friday night — and Nurse expressed optimism that Maxey could return as soon as Sunday’s game at the New York Knicks.

Yet Maxey could not provide the offense the Sixers desperately needed against the Pelicans.

They began a horrendous 9-of-38 from the floor and missed 18 of their first 19 three-point attempts to descend into a 55-20 second-quarter deficit. Tobias Harris, who is expected to shoulder more offensive load when Embiid and Maxey are sidelined, went 2-of-7 from the floor before the break. Hield missed all five of his shots in the first half during that span, and eventually finished 2-of-10 from the floor.

The Sixers, though, were not much better on the other end of the floor in the first half, allowing the Pelicans to shoot 56.1% from the field and 9-of-17 from beyond the arc.

That all prevented the Sixers from putting themselves within striking distance, even during a much-improved second half.

They began the third quarter on a 21-8 run, capped by a Hield three-pointer to make the score 71-55 with less than four minutes remaining in the frame. But Williamson answered with seven points, including a finish through contact and free throw, in about two minutes of game action, before a Naji Marshall deep shot pushed New Orleans’ lead back out to 84-59 in the period’s final minute.

And when a Harris finish inside — which followed back-to-back three-pointers by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Reed — got the Sixers within 98-92 with 1:24 to play, Williamson answered with a driving finish at the rim. Herb Jones then followed a Jeff Dowtin Jr. three-pointer with his own deep shot to seal the Pelicans’ win.

Harris led the Sixers with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Oubre added 20 points and seven rebounds. Reed finished with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 11 rebounds, returning to an off-the-bench role as Mo Bamba (two points, six rebounds in 18 minutes) started to match up against traditional center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Sixers will play nine of their next 12 games on the road, starting with two consecutive matchups at the Knicks on Sunday and Tuesday. After that, they will face the surging Milwaukee Bucks — and former coach Doc Rivers — on Thursday.