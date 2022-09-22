The Sixers have finalized a multi-year agreement with Penn Medicine, designating the world-renowned medical center as the official healthcare, orthopedic and hospital partner of the team.

Penn Medicine will provide Sixers players and staff with its care, including team physicians and exclusive orthopedics and urgent-care services.

“Penn Medicine has established itself as a leading healthcare organization not only in the Greater Philadelphia Area, but in the entire country,” Sixers CEO Tad Brown said in a release. “We’re fortunate to partner with such a respected, accomplished team of healthcare professionals and world-class doctors, and look forward to the collective impact we can have in the Philadelphia community. Together, we share a passion for this city and are eager to tip-off this partnership ahead of the 2022-23 season.”

Both organizations will also collaborate on community efforts “designed to drive health equity and help reduce disparities,” according to a release.

They set a goal of driving 7,600 local residents to breast and colon cancer screenings in the first year of the partnership, including supporting programs that will provide roundtrip transportation to those in need. They also plan to hold health education events throughout the community and moderate live-stream conversations with experts on pertinent topics. Each season, they also plan to renovate and unveil a basketball court in a Philly neighborhood to “promote physical activity and lend support to neighborhood safety and revitalization efforts,” according to a release.

The Sixers will also wear Penn Medicine branding on their shooting shirts. Additionally, virtual signage marking “The Penn Medicine Court at The Center” will be visible during home games broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Like the 76ers, our No. 1 commitment is to the people of this city and the communities around it, and this partnership allows us to expand our impact on the people we care so much about in new ways,” University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin B. Mahoney said in said in a release. “Working with the Sixers will greatly strengthen our support for the public health and well-being of our neighborhoods. This is an exciting time for the Sixers as an organization, and we’re thrilled to be on the same team.”