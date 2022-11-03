The 76ers are in need of a towering backup center. Their guards need to be more physical. And the Sixers can’t allow the officiating to affect their play.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during their 121-111 setback loss to the Washington Wizards Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Lack of height

This game marked the third time this season that the Sixers played without Joel Embiid. Each time they used a small-ball starting lineup in his absence.

That worked the first time on Friday, because the Toronto Raptors started a 6-foot-8 traditionally power forward Pascal Siakam at center. The second time also worked on Monday, because Washington missed shots and appeared unprepared. But the Wizards made the right adjustment on Wednesday, repeatedly having their way with the undersized Sixers.

P.J. Tucker, 6-foot-5, started at center and was forced to guard the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis, who finished with a team-high 30 points, also found himself being guarded by overmatched perimeter players.

But that wouldn’t have happened if the Sixers had someone with size backing up the 7-2 Embiid.

Montrezl Harrell, at 6-7, is the backup center under normal circumstances. The 6-9 Paul Reed is the third-string center.

But Dwight Howard was the Sixers’ backup center two seasons, while Andre Drummond fulfilled that role last season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Following the trade, the Sixers signed DeAndre Jordan to be Embiid’s backup.

Jordan and Drummond are both 6-11, while Howard is 6-10. All three are traditional back to the basket centers. While Jordan struggled due to father time, the other two were ideal fits to backup Embiid when facing traditional centers. Meanwhile, Reed is basically a power forward playing the center position out of necessity. He’s solid as a change-of-pace center. Harrell is more of a bucket-getter than a defensive stopper. So both of those guys fulfill a need.

However, they need a center on the roster with enough size to guard imposing back-to-the-basket centers.

One could argue that Reed might have been the best option to do so Wednesday. However, he only logged 5 minutes, 49 seconds of action. He was a plus-four during his time.

But for the most part, Washington was just too big.

Porzingis and Wizards backup center Daniel Gafford feasted on whoever guarded them in the paint.

At the start of last season, the backup center position was a strength of the Sixers. After Wednesday, it’s obvious that it’s a glaring weakness this season.

Opposing teams with traditional centers will have their way with the Sixers by feeding the post.

Must be more physical

The Sixers made things too easy for Bradley Beal and just about any other Wizards.

“I think we didn’t do a good enough job being physical with some of the guards coming off,” Tobias Harris said. “They just drove right by us too many times.”

That was different from Monday night when the Sixers were physical and forced the Wizards into turning the ball over 16 times. They had half that number on Wednesday.

But playing with physicality at all times is something the Sixers have stressed.

“You can talk about it all you want,” Tucker said. “You gotta do it. It’s hard. It’s tough to say it and don’t do it.”

Part of the problem is the Sixers’ offense impacts their defense. It’s easier for them to set up their defense after made baskets. But when they’re not making shots, their defense tends to struggle, especially on switches.

Visibly upset

At times, it appeared the Sixers were more focused on the officials than the game.

They couldn’t go three possessions without complaining to the referees about a non call. At point, James Harden even received a technical foul with 3 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter for yelling at an official after thinking he was fouled.

All that bickering with the refs had an impact on the Sixers. Instead of getting back on defense, they kept looking at the officials and asking why a foul wasn’t called. That lack of focus led to easy baskets at the other end.

The Sixers were also visibly upset when called for fouls.

“There were a bunch of calls that we as a group were a little surprised about,” Harris said. “So we just got to know in games like that where they’re letting us play a little bit, we have to be okay on just keeping our focus as well and not letting that take away a lot of our energy as well.”